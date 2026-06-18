Check Point and Illumio expand partnership

Check Point Software Technologies and Illumio have expanded their strategic partnership to help organisations defend against a new category of threat: frontier AI models capable of autonomously executing full-scale attacks at machine speed.

“Security teams are being asked to defend environments that are moving faster and that are more complex — against attackers who are using AI to do in minutes what used to take weeks,” says Paul Barbosa, vice-president: cloud and SASE at Check Point. “Expanding our partnership both in terms of joint product development and go-to-market with Illumio gives our customers something attackers don’t want them to have: a coordinated defense that works on both sides of the perimeter. Check Point prevents threats from getting in. Illumio ensures they can’t run free if they do. Together, we are working to close the gap that every attacker is looking to exploit.”

Frontier AI models are changing the nature of cyberattacks. Adversaries can now compress the entire attack lifecycle — discovery, exploitation, and lateral movement — into a single, automated sequence with little or no human involvement. The window between initial access and catastrophic breach is collapsing.

For security teams already stretched thin, the critical question is no longer, “can we stop the attack at the door?” It’s “if something gets in, can we find it and stop it from spreading before the damage is done?”

The expanded partnership is built to answer both questions. Check Point delivers the industry’s best security for the perimeter, data center, and networks — with the best real-time threat prevention against unknown attacks and the most comprehensive Zero Trust security available. Illumio addresses what happens inside the network: visibility into how workloads communicate, exposure of attack paths, and micro-segmentation controls that protect critical assets and contain breaches before they cascade into disasters.

Together, the two companies deliver protection and resilience as a unified capability. Customers can now procure Illumio directly through Check Point, simplifying vendor consolidation and accelerating deployment.

Building on the 2025 integration with Illumio Insights, which helped security teams connect Check Point threat intelligence with workload visibility to detect lateral movement risk, the expanded partnership now adds deep integration with Illumio Segmentation. Security teams can align Check Point firewall policy with Illumio’s workload model across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, reducing unnecessary connectivity and making it significantly harder for attackers to move undetected through the network once inside.

“AI is compressing the time between intrusion and impact, fundamentally changing the math for defenders,” says Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of Illumio. “Cyber security now has two jobs: prevent what you can, and for everything else, find it fast and stop it from spreading. That’s exactly why Illumio and Check Point are working together – to help organisations change that math and contain attacks before they become disasters.”

The result is a more complete security architecture for the AI era. Check Point’s prevention-first enforcement stops threats at key network boundaries. Illumio Insights surfaces suspicious movement and attack paths across hybrid environments. And Illumio Segmentation, now more tightly aligned with Check Point firewall policy, limits how far any threat can travel once inside. For security teams managing more systems, more connectivity, and more change than ever before, this combination means faster detection, smarter decisions, and incidents contained before they become disasters.

“IDC forecasts microsegmentation to grow at 23.5% CAGR as organizations shift from evaluation to scaled deployment, with 96% of buyers experiencing a noticeable improvement in security posture, cyber resiliency, and ransomware preparedness. However, customers today are often overburdened with disparate tools and products, and IDC research shows that 98.3% of microsegmentation buyers prefer their solution to have tight integration with SASE, firewall, or other zero trust technologies,” says Pete Finalle, research manager at IDC. “This partnership directly addresses these concerns, as microsegmentation and the broader network security stack are integrated as a coherent platform that simplifies limiting lateral movement and enforcing zero trust at scale.”