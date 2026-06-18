Roelof Botha joins SpaceX board

Venture capitalist Roelof Botha, a long-time ally of Elon Musk, has been appointed to the SpaceX board.

Just days after SpaceX concluded its initial public offering, Botha has been appointed as an independent common stock director, effective 16 June 2026. He will also join the SpaceX board’s audit committee.

Botha joins eight other directors, including Musk as CEO and chief technologist.

The 52-year-old Botha has worked with Musk for some time. In 2000, he joined PayPal as director of corporate development, later becoming vice-president of finance and chief financial officer.

He became a partner in Sequoia Capital in 2003, which invested in YouTube and Instagram among others, and went on to become managing partner at the venture capital firm. He resigned as managing partner in November 2025, although he remains as an advisor.

Bother was educated at Hoerskool Jan van Riebeeck, University of Cape Town, Stanford University and Stanford Graduate School of Business.