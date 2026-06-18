The pivotal role of ports in supply chain stability

Global port efficiency remains under pressure from geopolitical instability, shipping network disruption, extreme weather events and persistent market volatility, according to the Container Port Performance Index 2025.

The sixth annual report – jointly issued by the World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence – sheds light on emerging trends in port efficiency. Covering over 400 ports worldwide from 2020 to 2025, the index assesses vessel time in port, a key indicator of operational efficiency and supply chain reliability.

Crucially, the report highlights a dynamic, bi-directional relationship between port performance and supply chain stability: ports are not only impacted by disruptions in the supply chain, but also actively influence the overall stability and resilience of global trade networks.

Key findings of this year’s report include:

Longer vessel turnaround times, often driven by rerouting and congestion, both reflect and exacerbate supply chain fragility.

Conversely, ports that improve their operational resilience can help dampen disruptions and support more fluid global trade.

East Asian ports continue to perform strongly in the rankings, while the report also highlights promising improvements in ports across Africa, Latin America and South Asia.

“Understanding this two-way relationship is essential,” says Bertrand De la Borde, global director for Transport and Logistics at the World Bank Group. “Ports are not just passively exposed to external shocks; they also dynamically shape how those shocks are transmitted. They can either amplify disruptions or help contain them. Investing in port efficiency and digital management is not only beneficial to shipping lines – it is a core requirement to build more resilient supply chains and reduce the impact of volatility on economies and communities.”

Looking ahead, the report advocates targeted investments in operational efficiency, realtime data sharing, and flexible management practices. These measures can reduce vessel time in port, limit the propagation of delays, and foster a more fluid and resilient global trade environment.

“The findings reinforce that ports are critical nodes in the global supply chain,” says Turloch Mooney, head of Port Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “By focusing on both improving port efficiency and understanding their active role in supply chain dynamics, stakeholders can better prepare for future shocks and support sustainable trade growth.”

The 2025 edition features an expanded multi-year trend analysis, providing stakeholders with deeper insights into how ports are evolving and responding to external pressures. This forward-looking perspective aims to guide investments and policies that foster not only efficiency, but also resilience and adaptability.

The full report and detailed data are available here.