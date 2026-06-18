Zero trust drives SASE growth

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market grew 21% year-over-year (Y/Y) in 1Q 2026 to over $3-billion.

The quarter reinforced that SASE is a strategic platform investment, with enterprises funding cloud-delivered security, branch modernisation, and AI-era policy controls in the same buying motion.

The pattern was not limited to one leg of the architecture: SSE grew faster, while SD-WAN continued to anchor the branch-networking transition.

“AI is changing the SASE discussion from access and inspection to governance, data protection, and control over agents and machine traffic,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“A 21% Y/Y quarter shows that SASE is not waiting for a future AI refresh cycle; it is already absorbing the early security and networking requirements created by AI adoption,” he adds.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report include: