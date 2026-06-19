Acer Africa extends Nitro Gaming with Syntech

Acer Africa has officially announced a strategic distribution partnership with Syntech, a distributor of premier technology and gaming peripherals in South Africa.

The agreement will see Syntech take the reins in driving the growth, local availability, and retail market share of Acer’s Nitro gaming brand.

By leveraging Syntech’s logistics infrastructure, robust reseller network and dedicated focus on the gaming ecosystem, the partnership is designed to make high-performance gaming hardware more accessible to casual players, esports enthusiasts, and student creators across the region.

For Acer Africa, the partnership represents a focused push to maximize the retail and channel penetration of its Nitro portfolio. Syntech’s specialised market approach matches the core identity of the Nitro line: delivering high-tier, accessible performance hardware directly into the hands of a rapidly growing gaming demographic.

“Our partnership with Syntech marks an exciting chapter for the Nitro brand in South Africa,” says Glenn du Toit, country manager of Acer Africa. “The local gaming market demands agility, reliable inventory, and deep channel relationships.

“By partnering with Syntech, we are ensuring that our latest Nitro V15 systems are readily available across the country, supported by a partner who understands the unique landscape of South African retail and esports.”

Syntech will manage the comprehensive distribution pipeline for the brand, ensuring steady supply chains and targeted marketing support for local retailers and e-commerce platforms.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome the Acer Nitro brand to our portfolio,” comments Jason Nell, senior private label product manager at Syntech. “Nitro has earned a phenomenal reputation globally for balancing premium specifications with incredible value. This partnership enables us to offer our channel partners a powerhouse laptop range that perfectly hits the sweet spot for South African gamers and creators looking for uncompromising performance.”

The initial product rollout focuses heavily on the versatile Acer Nitro V15 chassis, offering configurations that span both Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series and latest-generation RTX 50-series graphics architectures, paired with robust AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors.

These systems combine high-refresh-rate displays, advanced thermal management, and comprehensive connectivity, making them an ideal choice for users balancing competitive gaming with demanding academic or creative workloads.

The new Acer Nitro range is available immediately through Syntech’s authorized reseller network and major consumer retail partners.