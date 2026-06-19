Nvidia partners with SK hynix on memory for AI factories

Nvidia and SK hynix have announced a multiyear technology partnership to advance next-generation memory for the global AI factory buildout and accelerate semiconductor design and manufacturing.

“AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “SK hynix has been an extraordinary partner to Nvidia, playing a central role in delivering advanced memory technologies for Nvidia AI computing platforms. Together, we will codevelop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure — from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI.”

“SK hynix and Nvidia have been building toward this for years, and this partnership reflects the depth of that collaboration,” says Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group. “Together, we are codeveloping the next generation of memory for AI factories and applying AI to how we design and manufacture semiconductors — work that will shape the future of AI infrastructure.”

The multiyear agreement supports supply to address the extended development cycles of advanced memory. As AI factories scale globally, this strategic partnership enables memory supply to keep pace with Nvidia’s infrastructure roadmap and the sustained buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Through the partnership, SK hynix will diversify into new markets Nvidia is creating — spanning AI infrastructure, personal AI and physical AI — codeveloping memory for Nvidia Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Nvidia Vera CPUs, Nvidia RTX Spark-powered PCs and Nvidia Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms.

SK hynix is using Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and AI to speed semiconductor simulation, including technology computer-aided design and computational lithography workflows.

SK hynix is also using CUDA-X and the Nvidia PhysicsNeMo framework to deliver core-workload acceleration across its in-house simulation codes and AI physics workflows.

By extending these tools to the semiconductor electronic design automation and simulation ecosystems, this initiative paves the way for three-way collaborations among chipmakers, Nvidia and electronic design automation software vendors.

SK hynix is developing fab digital twins as a foundation for autonomous fab operations. Teams can use scene optimization technologies, as well as Nvidia Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD pipelines, to build 3D factory scenes for visualizing, simulating and optimizing complex semiconductor manufacturing environments.

These digital twins can also support operational optimization, including the movement of autonomous mobile robots and other fab assets, using the open source, GPU-accelerated Nvidia cuOpt decision optimization engine and the Nvidia Metropolis platform.

The companies are also exploring ways to connect digital twins with existing legacy software and agentic AI workflows, enabling AI systems to reason over fab data, automate tasks and improve manufacturing decision-making.