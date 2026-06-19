Shoppers go in-store for last-minute Father’s Day spending

South African consumers are expected to approach Father’s Day 2026 with a mix of forward planning and last-minute spending, as evolving shopping behaviours continue to reshape how families celebrate the occasion.

Analysis from 2024 and 2025 spending patterns reveals a consistent rhythm, early-week online purchases give way to a surge in in-store spending closer to the weekend, with Friday emerging as the most critical trading day.

Data shows that consumers increasingly begin their Father’s Day shopping journey online early in the week, with nearly 40% of early week spend taking place digitally. This reflects growing awareness of delivery lead times and a preference for convenience when planning.

However, this behaviour shifts significantly as the weekend approaches. By Thursday through Saturday, the share of online spend drops sharply, with shoppers opting for in-store purchases to meet immediate needs.

This split suggests that while digital adoption continues to grow, physical retail remains central to event-driven shopping, particularly for last-minute buyers.

“South Africans are becoming far more deliberate in how they shop for key calendar moments,” says Akshay Bhayroo, business development head at FNB Credit Card. “What we are seeing is a clear dual behaviour emerging. Customers plan ahead where they can, especially online, but still rely on physical stores when immediacy matters. That balance between convenience and urgency is shaping how spending unfolds in the days leading up to Father’s Day.”

A clear pre-weekend spike in spending is expected to intensify in 2026, reinforcing Friday as the key day for retailers and consumers alike.

In 2025, FNB card spend jumped sharply between Thursday and Friday, underscoring a strong last-minute purchasing trend. Even as spending eases slightly on Saturday, it remains well above the weekly average, pointing to sustained momentum into the weekend.

“Friday has effectively become the tipping point,” adds Bhayroo. “It is when intent turns into action at scale, particularly for customers who may have postponed decisions earlier in the week. Retailers that anticipate this surge and position accordingly are better placed to meet that demand.”

Another defining trend heading into 2026 is the continued adoption of virtual cards and digital-first payment methods.

Virtual card usage increased significantly between 2024 and 2025, pointing to rising consumer confidence in secure, digital payment solutions.

“Growth in virtual card usage highlights how trust in digital payments continues to strengthen,” says Bhayroo. “Customers are increasingly comfortable transacting digitally, but importantly, they are doing so in a way that complements rather than replaces traditional card usage.”

Despite this acceleration, traditional card usage remains deeply entrenched, accounting for the majority of spend. This suggests that while behaviour is evolving, the shift to fully digital payments will remain gradual.

FNB’s data also reveals that Father’s Day is no longer driven purely by discretionary gifts. Groceries remain the largest category, underscoring the importance of shared meals and home-based celebrations. At the same time, steady growth in categories such as restaurants, accommodation and wellness reflects an increasing focus on experiences.

General retail continues to expand, pointing to consistent demand for traditional gifting, while travel-related spending remains sensitive to broader calendar effects such as long weekends.

Spending remains balanced across shopper groups, with no significant shifts year on year. This consistency shows Father’s Day resonates broadly, with participation spread across households rather than concentrated within a specific segment.

Looking ahead, several trends are set to define this year’s celebration: