AI drives global server sales past $122bn

The worldwide server market reached $122,6-billion in vendor revenue in the first quarter of 2026 – a 30,4% year-over-year increase — according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

The result reflects AI-driven infrastructure investment that has moved from cyclical to durable, even as component supply constraints moderated sequential growth from the record pace set in the second half of 2025.

Two distinct dynamics are shaping the market. First, AI infrastructure investment from hyperscalers and large cloud providers is running at a scale that shows no sign of plateauing. Second, the non-accelerated segment faces a supply-constrained environment where demand remains robust but component availability — particularly DRAM and NAND flash — is limiting near-term shipment volumes. Leading vendors confirm order pipelines are strong. According to IDC, supply — not demand — is the primary ceiling on near-term server market growth.

30,4% year-over-year growth in vendor revenue in 1Q26, reaching $122,6-billion, compared to $94,1-billion in 1Q25.

Non-x86 servers reached $58,7-billion, up 107,6% YoY, now representing 47,9% of total market revenue, closing in rapidly on x86’s share.

x86 server revenue reached $63,9-billion, reflecting a modest -2,9% YoY decline as component supply constraints impacted shipment volumes.

GPU accelerated servers generated $68,9-billion (+24,8% YoY), representing 56,2% of total market revenue. Other Accelerated servers surged 122,1% YoY to $17,7-billion.

ODM Direct revenue share compressed from 64,1% in 1Q25 to 50,2% in 1Q26, as branded OEM vendors captured a growing share of AI infrastructure deployments.

Top three fastest-growing regions: Canada (+190,9%), Middle East & Africa (+121,4%), and Western Europe (+80,6% YoY).

The 1Q26 results confirm that AI infrastructure investment is now a global and multi-sector phenomenon. Hyperscalers and large cloud service providers committed hundreds of billions in capital expenditure for 2026, sustaining demand for GPU-optimized server platforms at scale. AI infrastructure adoption is no longer limited to the largest public clouds.

Sovereign AI initiatives, government-directed programs to build nationally controlled AI compute infrastructure, now span over 40 countries, creating a policy-driven demand layer largely insulated from commercial budget cycles.

The non-accelerated segment tells a more nuanced story. Revenue declined slightly YoY, but underlying demand signals remain positive. Enterprise customers are holding firm against elevated component prices — a meaningful shift from an era when infrastructure was viewed primarily as a cost to be managed.

Top OEM vendors flagged supply constraints in DRAM, NAND, CPUs and hard drives as the principal cap on near-term growth. IDC expects supply normalisation to progress through 2027, with meaningful capacity relief as new fabrication capacity comes online.

“AI infrastructure demand is broadening beyond hyperscalers into enterprise and sovereign deployments across more than 40 countries, while the non-accelerated segment faces a supply-driven pause, not a demand-driven slowdown,” says Juan Seminara, research director: worldwide enterprise infrastructure trackers at IDC.

“Companies aren’t pulling back from infrastructure investment; they’re just not getting servers as fast as they need them. Longer term, emerging workloads, including agentic applications and physical AI ecosystems, will keep demand elevated well beyond the current cycle.”

Regional market results

The US remained the dominant market, generating $79,6-billion (+24,1% YoY), representing 64.9% of global revenue. PRC reached $19,2-billion (+30,9% YoY), reflecting continued domestic AI investment. APeJC grew 45,2% to $9,7-billion, while Western Europe showed outstanding performance with 80,6% growth to $7,6-billion. Japan contracted 16,1% against a particularly strong 1Q25 base. Canada (+190,9%), Middle East & Africa (+121,4%), and Latin America (+64,1%) each demonstrated robust growth, underscoring the increasingly global distribution of AI-driven server demand.

Server market standings by company

Dell Technologies delivered an exceptional quarter to claim the top position with a 16,5% revenue share and 244.1% YoY growth, driven by record AI server orders. Super Micro retained second place with 7,6% revenue share, growing 128,9% YoY. Lenovo moved to third position with 4,6% share and 36,5% growth, while IEIT Systems ranked fourth with 3,3% share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise rounded out the top five with 3% share and 17,2% growth. ODM Direct retained its dominant absolute position at $61,5-billion but saw its share compress from 64,1% to 50,2%.

Top 5 companies — Worldwide Server Market, 1Q26 (Vendor Revenue in US$-millions)

Company 1Q26 Revenue 1Q26 Share 1Q25 Revenue 1Q25 Share YoY Growth 1. Dell Technologies $20,280.8M 16.5% $5,893.3M 6.3% +244.1% 2. Super Micro $9,331.0M 7.6% $4,075.8M 4.3% +128.9% 3. Lenovo $5,621.8M 4.6% $4,118.4M 4.4% +36.5% 4. IEIT Systems $4,012.0M 3.3% $4,313.7M 4.6% -7.0% 5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise $3,719.5M 3.0% $3,173.9M 3.4% +17.2% ODM Direct $61,537.9M 50.2% $60,278.9M 64.1% +2.1% Rest of Market $18,114.7M 14.8% $12,212.4M 13.0% +48.3% Total $122,617.8M 100.0% $94,066.4M 100.0% +30.4%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker, June 11, 2026.