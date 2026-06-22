Cursor deal signals SpaceX’s post-IPO acquisition push

SpaceX’s $60-billion all-stock acquisition of Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding tool Cursor, highlights the company’s growing ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI) and place it on a more direct collision course with established leaders in the space, according to GlobalData.

“The deal stands out as Elon Musk’s most significant AI wager to date,” says Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData. “The transaction’s size reflects how AI platforms are increasingly viewed as strategically vital assets – and that SpaceX appears ready to leverage its post-IPO equity firepower to buy best-in-class capabilities.”

Although $60-billion is a striking number, it represents only a small portion of SpaceX’s post-IPO valuation of more than $2-trillion. This reinforces a clear strategy – use an elevated share price as acquisition currency – when the stock is higher, fewer shares are needed to fund major deals.

Cursor has quickly become a renowned AI coding product. At the same time, SpaceX’s AI arm, xAI, has trailed competitors in coding capabilities. The acquisition is positioned as a direct move to narrow that gap by combining Cursor’s capabilities with xAI and Grok, sharpening SpaceX’s competitive standing against rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The post-IPO momentum may accelerate into an acquisition spree and this high-value transaction sets the tone for more M&A to follow,” says Bose. “With its expanded post-IPO scale and rising stock price, SpaceX is well positioned to pursue major strategic acquisitions using equity rather than relying on cash reserves or debt financing.”