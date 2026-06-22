HPE collaborates to advance quantum computing at scale

HPE has expanded relationships with eight companies to integrate high performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing systems to pave the way for practical and scalable hybrid classical-quantum applications in the future.

The company says that, as a global leader in HPC with the HPE Cray supercomputing platform, it is in a unique position to advance quantum computing and provide the critical HPC and networking infrastructure necessary to enable hybrid application workflows and integrate emerging quantum technologies into existing supercomputing environments. By partnering with quantum processing unit, quantum error correction, and quantum control leaders, HPE is pioneering a hybrid approach that combines classical supercomputing with quantum computing, enabling faster, more efficient solutions to apply to some of the world’s most complex scientific and industrial challenges.

“By bringing supercomputing and quantum technologies together in a hybrid platform, we will accelerate the transition from research to real-world application,” says Trish Damkroger, senior vice-president and GM, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE. “Our new strategic collaborations will extend world-class HPC infrastructure to make quantum accessible, scalable and operational.”

HPE is collaborating with leading companies – Intel, IQM, Qblox, Quantinuum, QuEra Computing, Quantum Machines, Rigetti, and Riverlane – across a diverse set of architectural approaches with the goal of building out a full-stack hybrid quantum supercomputing platform.

These collaborations will support the development of integrated testbeds for hybrid algorithm co-design, software interoperability, and system-level performance benchmarking across HPC and AI environments.

The company is also bringing together multiple quantum modalities – including neutral atom, ion trap, superconducting, and silicon spin quantum bits (qubits) – along with quantum error correction and quantum control systems. Through these efforts, HPE is enabling exploration of architectural trade-offs, validation of hybrid workflows, as well as development and benchmarking of quantum application workloads and workflows running on HPC systems and AI factories.

HPE continues to extend the capabilities of classical HPC while building a shared community committed to practical innovation in quantum computing. By enabling the seamless integration of quantum and classical HPC and AI, the company says it is shaping the future of hybrid architectures – driving progress in scientific discovery, national security, and industrial innovation.