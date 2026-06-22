In the midst of chaos, Africa has the chance to reinvent

In a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics, evolving supply chains, technological transformation and changing patterns of trade and investment which are redefining the global economic landscape, Africa has an historic opportunity to reposition itself as a dynamic centre of production, trade, innovation and growth.

This the underlying theme for the 2026 edition of the African Trade Report from The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), “Leveraging Geopolitics for Trade and Industrialisation in Global Africa”.

The report highlights the growing resilience and potential of African economies. Africa’s real GDP growth accelerated from 3,4% in 2024 to 4,5% in 2025, outpacing global growth and reaffirming the strength and adaptability of the continent.

While aggregate inflation moderated significantly from 21,6% to 13,1% – with some countries recording as low as 3% inflation rate – merchandise trade expanded by 6,1% to approximately $1.5-trillion, and intra-African trade grew by 5,5% to about $213,8-billion.

These outcomes reflect improving macroeconomic management, strengthening institutions, expanding regional co-operation, increasing cross-border investments, and the determination of African countries to sustain growth despite a complex global environment.

The global trade environment was shaped by a complex interplay of geopolitical tensions, geoeconomic fragmentation, and structural shifts, all of which contributed to a more uncertain and risk-laden trade landscape. These developments affected global trade flows through their impacts on supply chains, trade costs, and market stability.

At the same time, technological advancements, particularly in AI, emerged as critical drivers of change, transforming trade logistics, customs administration, and the organisation of global value chains.

The report recognises that important structural challenges remain. Africa continues to face significant trade finance constraints, infrastructure gaps, and limited value addition across many sectors.

Yet these challenges also underscore the scale of opportunities before us. As global supply chains diversify and the search for resilient production hubs intensifies, Africa is increasingly well-positioned to emerge as a competitive destination for investment, manufacturing, digital innovation and green industrialisation.

The central message of the report is clear: Africa must act urgently to convert global fragmentation into an engine for resilient, inclusive growth and value-added export.

This will require:

Strengthening African development finance institutions through increased capitalisation and fairer global regulation;

Accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), particularly in relation to tariff schedules, rules of origin, and national coordination;

Expanding digital payment infrastructure to reduce currency and logistics bottlenecks; and

Using every available opportunity to advocate for reforms to the global financial system, including changes to international rulemaking and debt restructuring frameworks.

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global supply chains and trade patterns, the continent’s ability to leverage these shifts will depend on strengthening industrial ecosystems, expanding intra-African trade, and sustaining coordinated financial support.

Ultimately, a combination of adaptive policy frameworks, strategic trade positioning, and robust direct foreign investment interventions will be central to driving a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable industrialisation pathway for Global Africa.

The imperative now is to act with ambition and urgency. This would require accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), expanding intra-African trade finance, strengthening transport and logistics infrastructure, and deepening digital payment systems through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

The full report is available here.