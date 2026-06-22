Vumacam helps recover hijacked vehicle in Alexandra

A hijacked vehicle was successfully recovered in Alexandra following a swift, coordinated response supported by Vumacam Proof and local law enforcement teams.

The incident began when an eyewitness, who was stuck in traffic, captured video footage of a reported hijacking involving a white VW SUV. The footage was shared publicly and quickly escalated for verification and response.

Using the available information from the footage and Vumacam enabled intelligence, the vehicle’s direction of travel was identified and shared with Tactical Response Unit officers. Officers were then able to respond quickly and intercept the vehicle.

During the incident, four suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot. An unlicensed firearm was recovered after one of the suspects allegedly dropped it while fleeing. Most importantly, the victim was located and found unharmed.

The hijacked vehicle was successfully recovered, and the matter remains under investigation by SAPS.

“This incident is a powerful example of how community awareness, real-time information sharing and technology-enabled response can work together to support law enforcement and help protect lives,” says a Vumacam spokesperson. “Vumacam is designed to help authorised safety and security teams act quickly, with accurate information, when every minute matters.”