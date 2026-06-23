The transition from legacy 2G/3G networks to 4G and 5G will act as critical infrastructure for Africa’s participation in the AI economy, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report: Sub-Saharan Africa, which says AI and uplink-heavy applications are set to fundamentally reshape network traffic patterns across the region.

Global 5G mobile subscriptions passed the 3-billion mark during the first quarter of 2026.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the transition from legacy networks to advanced connectivity is accelerating rapidly – forecast to see the fastest 5G subscription growth globally, rising from about 30-million in 2025 to roughly 370-million by 2031.

Total mobile subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to reach 1,31-billion in 2031, up from 1,05-billion in 2025.

Over the forecast period, legacy 2G and 3G networks are expected to shrink significantly as 4G and 5G become the dominant technologies. LTE (4G) subscriptions are forecast to grow from 490-million in 2025 to 610-million by 2031, accounting for 46% of all subscriptions. Concurrently, 5G is expected to reach 28% of all mobile subscriptions by the end of 2031.

Data consumption in the region continues to scale. Average monthly mobile data per active smartphone in Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to grow from 5.3 GB in 2025 to 12 GB in 2031. Total mobile data traffic in the region is forecast to grow from 2.8 EB per month in 2025 to 9.7 EB per month in 2031.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, VP and head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: “The acceleration of 4G and 5G is a defining opportunity for Africa to leapfrog into the AI era. By transitioning away from legacy networks, we are building the foundation for a vibrant, inclusive digital economy. With the right collaborative investments in spectrum and policy frameworks, Africa is positioned to fully participate in, and benefit from, the AI boom.”

In addition to mobile connectivity, service providers in Sub-Saharan Africa are increasingly diversifying their offerings.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is emerging as a key focus area to connect both consumers and enterprises, presenting significant long-term potential to address the region’s underlying demand for reliable broadband.

Reflecting broader global trends in the June 2026 EMR, uplink traffic is growing faster than downlink for most service providers globally.

The main current drivers are smartphone communication and collaboration apps, the sharing of user-generated content and cloud storage, aligning with the shifting network demands anticipated across Africa. Furthermore, the report reflects the increasing industry focus on 6G standardisation.

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