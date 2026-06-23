Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA advances supercomputing-class infrastructure

Dell Technologies has introduced the Dell PowerEdge XE8812 server, a new addition to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, purpose-built for the world’s most demanding HPC and AI workloads, featuring NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture and delivering up to 144 GPUs per rack.

As AI and HPC simulation workloads converge, the scale and pace of these workloads are outgrowing what incremental infrastructure upgrades can keep up with. At the same time, organizations are pushing the boundaries of science and industry, resulting in a need for platforms that deliver a generational leap.

The global push for AI innovation is accelerating demand for high-performance infrastructure that keeps data, compute and control where organisations need it. As the AI growth opportunity speeds up, AI investment is projected to grow 44% year-over-year in 2026 and 87% of organisations say innovation and AI (75%) are key to their business strategy.

Next-Generation Infrastructure for HPC and AI at Scale

The new fanless, direct liquid cooled Dell PowerEdge XE8812 server is purpose-built for the world’s most sophisticated institutions running demanding HPC and AI workloads like molecular and multi-physics simulations.

Featuring NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture, the XE8812 delivers a generational leap in compute density and memory capacity. With the shift from NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 to NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4, the platform gains expanded host memory, more cores (expanding from 144 to 176), more GPU memory, and more compute.

Paired with NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries this gives HPC organisations the ability to run their largest models and simulations entirely in-memory:

Maximum density, minimal footprint: Dell will deliver one of the industry’s densest platforms in an ORv3-style rack with up to 144 GPUs, 300kW+ power support and 100% direct liquid cooled CPUs and GPUs for maximum energy efficiency.

Dell will deliver one of the industry’s densest platforms in an ORv3-style rack with up to 144 GPUs, 300kW+ power support and 100% direct liquid cooled CPUs and GPUs for maximum energy efficiency. More memory for bigger breakthroughs: 50% more memory per socket and GPU memory compared to the prior generation enables organizations to run larger models and simulations entirely in-memory without the need for staging (streaming data from host memory or storage) or swapping (evicting and reloading data), both of which introduce microsecond–millisecond latency and dramatically lower effective bandwidth particularly impactful for modern AI and HPC workloads.

50% more memory per socket and GPU memory compared to the prior generation enables organizations to run larger models and simulations entirely in-memory without the need for staging (streaming data from host memory or storage) or swapping (evicting and reloading data), both of which introduce microsecond–millisecond latency and dramatically lower effective bandwidth particularly impactful for modern AI and HPC workloads. Open architecture that’s easily managed: Based on the open ORv3 standard, this server and rack design offer better efficiency and modular deployment. Once deployed, systems management tools reduce risk and simplify operations. The Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) allows IT teams to deploy, update and monitor PowerEdge servers anywhere, anytime. IT teams also gain rack-level visibility through the Dell Integrated Rack Controller and OpenManage Enterprise, which use real-time telemetry and automated leak detection to identify issues early, reducing risk and delivering unified support across the broader system.

Based on the open ORv3 standard, this server and rack design offer better efficiency and modular deployment. Once deployed, systems management tools reduce risk and simplify operations. The Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) allows IT teams to deploy, update and monitor PowerEdge servers anywhere, anytime. IT teams also gain rack-level visibility through the Dell Integrated Rack Controller and OpenManage Enterprise, which use real-time telemetry and automated leak detection to identify issues early, reducing risk and delivering unified support across the broader system. Faster time to value with turnkey deployment: Dell PowerRack gives organizations deploying large-scale HPC and AI systems a faster, lower-risk path to production with turnkey, factory-integrated, pre-validated rack-scale systems that reduce deployment complexity and help customers realize operational value and ROI faster. With Dell PowerRack integration and Dell ProDeploy white-glove services, PowerRack replaces manual integration with production-ready racks that can be deployed and run live workloads in just over six hours.

Arun Narayanan, senior vice-president: compute and networking at Dell Technologies, comments: “The institutions doing the world’s most important research like decoding the human genome, modeling the energy systems of the future and building the sovereign AI infrastructure that nations depend on deserve infrastructure that matches the ambition of their work. The Dell PowerEdge XE8812 reflects Dell’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, giving these organisations the density, memory and open architecture they need to tackle workloads that once seemed impossible.”

Chris Marriott, vice-president: enterprise platforms at NVIDIA, adds: “The convergence of AI and HPC is redefining what organizations should expect from their infrastructure. Dell and NVIDIA are raising that bar together, combining NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture and CUDA-X libraries with Dell’s engineering and at-scale deployment expertise to provide the performance, efficiency and openness required for the world’s most demanding AI and scientific computing workloads.”