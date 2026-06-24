African entrepreneurs wow Amazon

Nine companies from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Cameroon have been selected for Amazon’s fourth AWS Social Entrepreneur Accelerator – the largest representation of any continent.

The Accelerator brings together a global community of social entrepreneurs – ranging from the US and Australia to India and the UK – who are working to address some of the world’s most urgent challenges across education, health, and climate resilience.

In collaboration with Deloitte, the Accelerator provides technical training, strategic business planning, and ongoing AWS and Deloitte support to help mission-driven organisations scale. Since 2023, the programme has supported more than 100 social entrepreneurs across 34 countries.

“Africa’s representation in this cohort reflects what we’re seeing across the continent, a generation of founders who don’t wait for conditions to be perfect. They build anyway,” says Jyoti Ball, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at AWS. “Our role is to ensure they have access to the same world-class cloud and AI technology as any startup in Silicon Valley and the support to scale impact across borders.”

These founders are using cloud and AI technology to solve skills shortages, youth unemployment, and food security. Building from the ground up, they are creating African solutions for African challenges.

The list of African organisations per country include:

Nigeria (three organisations):

Sabi Scholar (Lagos) – CEO Divine Iloh is building the “operating system” for African higher education, enabling any university to launch online degrees in 30 days – a potential gamechanger for the continent’s more than200-million youth population.

Kayode Alabi Leadership (Lagos) – Founder Hammed Kayode Alabi aims to reduce inequalities by empowering underserved young people to lead and innovate through transformative education and technology-driven solutions. Through a blended learning approach, they are mentored and capacitated to solve local challenges and thrive as community changemakers.

Wetech Inc. (Lagos) – Founder Gabriella Uwadiegwu is building Africa’s largest pipeline of women in technology – from training to mentorship to direct employment pathways.

Kenya (two organisations):

KuzeKuze (Nairobi) – CTO Enock Sangaka Mong’are is building “education passports” as digital records that follow learners throughout their lives, making personalised education measurable and scalable.

STEM Center Africa (Oyugis Homa Bay County) – Brothers CTO Dancun and CEO Denish Akoum launched the nonprofit in 2017 to promote hands-on STEM education including coding, robotics, and 3D design, reaching over 18 000 students since inception and with 90% gaining proficiency in Python, Scratch, and electronics. Operating two centres in Homa Bay County with 10 organisational partners, SCA aims to reach 100 000 learners by 2030.

Ghana:

BASICS International (Accra) – Founder and CEO Patricia Wilkins is breaking cycles of poverty by providing education, certified digital skills training, and holistic support to underserved children and youth, equipping them to thrive academically, economically, and socially.

South Africa:

FunHouse Digital (Bloemfontein) – Founder Ayabulela Yokwana is turning gaming lounges into self-sustaining education hubs in rural communities – profits from gaming directly fund free coding and digital literacy programmes.

Cameroon:

EduCloud (Douala) – Founder Rosius Ndimofor Ateh delivers hands-on cloud and AI workshops across Africa, bridging the gap between academic theory and industry-ready skills.

Tanzania:

Fiqra Academy (Dar es Salaam) – Founder and CEO Gerald Revocatus is creating a direct pipeline from digital skills training to employment for East African youth, with certifications that lead to real careers through their digital learning platform.

The organisations joined a global cohort of 42 organizations from 16 countries. At the end of the programme, the cohort will be equipped to build and scale their solutions with AWS cloud and AI technology, as well as Deloitte consulting expertise.