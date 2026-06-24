Chinese debutant is world’s most powerful supercomputer

The 67th edition of the TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers has been released – with LineShine, a previously unlisted system installed in China, debuting at Number 1 and displacing El Capitan as the world’s most powerful supercomputer as measured by the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark.

The new list also reflects continued depth in US and European exascale capability, a new entrant in Italy’s HPC fleet, and unchanged leadership atop the Green500 energy-efficiency ranking.

LineShine achieved 2.198 Exaflop/s on HPL – about 80% of its 2.736 Exaflop/s theoretical peak – making it the first system on the TOP500 to exceed two exaflops of sustained double-precision performance using CPUs only.

Installed at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen (NSCS) and built by the Shenzhen Cloud Computing Centre, the system is based on a custom Chinese processor and the “LingKun” platform: 13,79-million cores across 304-core LX2 processors running at 1.55 GHz, linked by the proprietary LingQi interconnect and running Kylin OS.

LineShine draws approximately 42.2 megawatts of power, for an efficiency of 52.07 Gigaflops/Watt. Its debut marks the first time since 2017 that a Chinese system has led the TOP500, and it also takes over the Number 1 position on the HPCG ranking with 22.00 HPCG-Petaflop/s.

On the HPL-MxP mixed-precision benchmark, LineShine reached 7.92 Exaflop/s for fourth place, a comparatively modest 3.6x speedup over its HPL score that points to a CPU-only design without dedicated low-precision accelerators.

LineShine’s debut increases the number of systems sustaining more than one exaflop/s on HPL from four to five and, for the first time, places exascale systems across Asia, North America, and Europe simultaneously.

El Capitan, at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, drops to Number 2, but is otherwise unchanged at 1.809 Exaflop/s, 11,34-million cores, and 60.94 Gigaflops/Watt, built on the HPE Cray EX255a architecture with AMD 4th Gen EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct MI300A accelerators.

Frontier, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, moves to Number 3 at 1.353 Exaflop/s; and Aurora, at Argonne National Laboratory, holds Number 4 at 1.012 Exaflop/s.

JUPITER Booster, operated by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre under the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, moves to Number 5 at exactly 1.000 Exaflop/s, remaining Europe’s only system above the exascale threshold on HPL.

A new entrant and a reshuffled Top 10

Eni S.p.A.’s new HPC7 system enters the list directly at Number 6 with 571.5 Petaflop/s, built on the same HPE Cray EX255a / AMD Instinct MI300A architecture as El Capitan, and becomes the most powerful machine in Eni’s HPC fleet alongside its existing HPC6 system.

Microsoft’s Azure-based Eagle system falls to Number 7 at 561.2 Petaflop/s, followed by HPC6 at Number 8 (477.9 Petaflop/s). Japan’s Fugaku holds Number 9 at 442 Petaflop/s, and Switzerland’s Alps system rounds out the Top 10 with 434.9 Petaflop/s.

Finland’s LUMI and Italy’s Leonardo, Number 9 and Number 10 last edition, fall just outside the new Top 10 to Number 11 and Number 12 respectively.

Architectural and vendor diversity in the Top 10

The June 2026 Top 10 illustrates an unusually high degree of architectural diversity, reflecting the increasingly heterogeneous nature of high-performance computing.

The systems span custom Chinese architectures (LineShine’s LingKun processors and LingQi interconnect); AMD-based systems ranging from exascale (El Capitan and Frontier) to sub-exaflop performance (HPC7 and HPC6); an Intel-based exascale design (Aurora); Nvidia Grace Hopper architecture (JUPITER Booster and Alps); Microsoft’s cloud-based Eagle system combining Intel Xeon processors with Nvidia H100 accelerators; and Japan’s distinctive Fugaku system built around Fujitsu’s A64FX Arm processors.

The list demonstrates that there is no single dominant technology path to leadership-class computing – instead, vendors are pursuing a variety of CPU, GPU, APU, and custom-accelerator approaches coupled with different interconnect and system designs.

Looking at vendor representation, HPE is the dominant system integrator, supplying six of the 10 systems (El Capitan, Frontier, Aurora, HPC7, HPC6, and Alps); Aurora runs on the HPE Cray EX platform, but is credited to Intel as prime contractor.

On the processor side, AMD has the strongest presence, powering four systems directly (El Capitan, Frontier, HPC7, and HPC6) and contributing more than 40% of the combined Top 10 HPL performance.

Nvidia technology appears in three systems (JUPITER Booster, Eagle, and Alps), while Intel is represented both as a complete platform vendor (Aurora) and through Xeon processors in Eagle.

Eviden/Bull supplies the BullSequana XH3000 platform underlying JUPITER Booster, Fujitsu remains represented through Fugaku, and China’s Shenzhen Supercomputer Centre enters the Top 10 with the custom-built LineShine system, demonstrating the emergence of a new indigenous exascale architecture.

Overall, the Top 10 reflects a competitive landscape led by HPE integration expertise, AMD’s strong position in exascale computing, Nvidia’s growing influence through AI-oriented accelerators, and continued innovation from national computing programmes in China, Japan, Europe, and the US.

HPCG: LineShine leads a reordered field

On the HPCG benchmark – which measures performance on data-intensive, real-world application patterns rather than raw floating-point throughput – LineShine takes over the Number 1 position with 22.00 HPCG-Petaflop/s, ahead of El Capitan (17.41) and Fugaku, now third (16.00). Frontier holds fourth (14.05), Eni’s new HPC7 system takes fifth (5.95), and Aurora rounds out the top six (5.61). JUPITER Booster has not yet submitted an HPCG result.

HPL-MxP: El Capitan holds the mixed-precision lead

On the HPL-MxP benchmark – which measures mixed-precision performance – El Capitan remains the Number 1 system at 16.7 Exaflop/s, a 9.2x speedup over its standard HPL score. Aurora holds second place (11.6 Exaflop/s, 11.5x speedup) and Frontier holds third (11.4 Exaflop/s, 8.4x), while LineShine debuts in fourth at 7.92 Exaflop/s with a more modest 3.6x speedup, consistent with its CPU-only design.

Further down the list, SoftBank’s CHIE-4 system posted the field’s largest gain at 24.4x over its standard HPL score.

Green500: Same Top 3, same order, six months later

Energy-efficiency leadership is unchanged from the previous list.

KAIROS, at CALMIP / University of Toulouse-CNRS in France, again ranks Number 1 on the Green500 at 73.28 Gigaflops/Watt (3.046 Petaflop/s on HPL), followed by ROMEO-2025 at the ROMEO HPC Centre – Champagne-Ardenne, France (70.91 Gigaflops/Watt, 9.863 Petaflop/s), and the Levante GPU extension at DKRZ in Germany (69.43 Gigaflops/Watt, 6.747 Petaflop/s).

All three share an identical BullSequana XH3000 architecture built on Grace Hopper Superchips and Quad-Rail Nvidia InfiniBand NDR200; their order reflects system size, since smaller installations of identical technology consistently edge out larger ones on efficiency.

Together, the new list illustrates a high-performance computing landscape that is more geographically and architecturally diverse than ever – spanning custom national silicon, GPU-accelerated US Department of Energy systems, and Europe’s sovereign computing infrastructure.

About the TOP500 List

The TOP500 project began in 1993 as a one-time exercise for a small conference in Mannheim, Germany, followed by a second list compiled later that year for the SC93 conference in the US. Comparing the two editions revealed how valuable the resulting statistics were and the project has continued ever since, publishing an updated ranking of the world’s most powerful computer systems every June and November.