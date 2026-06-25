Applications open for Global Cleantech Innovation Programme

outh Africa’s infrastructural challenges are well documented: The grid is overloaded; water scarcity is growing; and transport concerns are constant. What’s worse, though, is the 60% youth unemployment recently revealed by Stats SA.

But where there is a lack of infrastructure and jobs, there is a great need for solutions that tick all the boxes – and both the public and private sector face mounting pressure to operate sustainably while simultaneously creating jobs.

And this is the thinking behind the 2026 edition of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa (GCIP-SA) which is accepting applications until 10 July.

The initiative, implemented by the Technology Innovations Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), supports innovators build scalable businesses that deliver tangible environmental and economic impact.

TIA implements and manages the GCIP-SA in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Through GCIP 2.0’s Hub-and-Spoke model, entrepreneurs gain access to a national support network designed to provide mentorship, acceleration support, and pathways to finance.

According to Tervan Jaftha, CEO and founder of StartUp Culture, the country needs solutions that work at scale.

A Partech Africa’s 2025 Africa Tech Venture Capital report found that cleantech overtook fintech as Africa’s most-funded sector in early 2025, attracting 35% of all startup investment.

Tervan says South Africa has played a critical role in building this momentum, with GCIP-SA supporting over 100 SMEs and startups since 2014.

“Every challenge creates an opportunity for innovation,” says Patrick Krappie, executive Innovation Enabling at TIA. “We’re proud to see so many young entrepreneurs stepping up to overcome community challenges with cleantech innovations. The challenge is getting those technologies to market through commercialisation, developing robust enterprises, and actually making socio-economic impact.”

Applications are open to innovators working in areas such as renewable energy, water efficiency, sustainable agriculture, green transport, and environmental protection.

Joseph Ndaba, CEO of Mahikeng Digital Innovation says South Africa has good ideas in abundance, but struggles to turn them into businesses. Limited funding, scarce technical expertise, and weak commercial networks consistently stop strong concepts from reaching the world. GCIP-SA exists to close that gap.

The programme is aimed at South African innovators developing cleantech technologies with strong commercial potential. Emphasis is placed on supporting women, youth, persons with disabilities, and entrepreneurs from previously marginalised provinces.

Successful applicants receive mentorship, business support and access to networks that can help turn promising ideas into viable businesses.

Over the years, the programme has helped build some of South Africa’s most respected cleantech businesses. These have all created jobs, attracted investment, and delivered measurable impact.

Joseph is direct about what is at stake. “We need innovation that breaks through the pilot phase and into everyday life,” Ndaba says. “The young minds solving these challenges are shaping the future of their communities – and the nation.”

Applications can be submitted at www.gcip.tech.