Investec in SA first with Copilot rollout

Investec has rolled out Microsoft Copilot to its 8 000 colleagues across the group, becoming the first organisation in South Africa to publicly announce a full-workforce deployment of Microsoft Copilot.

Spanning Investec’s operations across South Africa, the UK and other international markets, the deployment marks a significant milestone in the group’s AI strategy and reinforces its commitment to using technology to enhance human expertise, judgement, and relationships.

The company says the rollout builds on substantial progress already made across the organisation.

More than 800 AI agents are actively in use across the group, helping teams automate repetitive tasks, accelerate knowledge work and improve speed, quality and consistency. Collectively, these solutions are already freeing up more than 350 000 hours of colleague time annually, creating meaningful capacity that is being reinvested into client service, advisory work, innovation and growth.

“Our AI strategy is built on a simple thesis: higher tech leads to higher touch,” says Lyndon Subroyen, global head of Digital and Technology at Investec. “At Investec, we’ve long been known for our high tech, high touch approach to client service. AI is an amplifier of our people and their judgement – not a substitute for either. By taking on routine analysis, drafting, reconciliation and administrative tasks, AI enables our teams to spend more time with clients, sharpen decision-making and focus on the nuance that creates value. AI is the amplifier; the relationship stays human.

“We are investing in AI to help our people be even more effective,” Subroyen adds. “The opportunity is not simply to do things faster; it is to create more capacity for the work only people can do – building trust, exercising judgement, solving complex problems and delivering exceptional client experiences. Investec will remain human-led.”

Subroyen says Investec’s AI strategy extends beyond technology deployment to organisation-wide capability building. Alongside the rollout of AI tools, the group is investing in programmes designed to equip colleagues with the skills, confidence and practical experience required to use AI effectively and responsibly. By embedding learning and adoption at the heart of its approach, he says, the company is helping its people build the capabilities needed to thrive in an AI-enabled future and deliver greater value to clients.

Investec is also advancing the next frontier of AI through agentic systems capable of executing tasks end-to-end under clear human oversight. AI is increasingly embedded across the full client lifecycle – from origination and onboarding through to servicing and operations. These solutions help teams move faster while maintaining appropriate controls, accountability and human judgement. Supported by a comprehensive AI Governance Framework, Investec is able to scale AI adoption confidently and responsibly.