SA fans among the most colourful 2026 World Cup

South African fans were named among the world’s most colourful supporter cultures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to an international fan reputation study.

The World Cup Reputation Index, commissioned by British entrepreneur and lifelong football fan Sam Allcock, surveyed 5 200 US adults across the 16 FIFA 2026 host cities to explore how visiting supporters shape perceptions of their countries on the world stage.

The research, carried out by Cherry Data Signals, ranked South African fans fifth globally for most colourful supporters among 45 non-host supporter cultures. South African supporters were especially recognised for rhythm, colour, and a warm, celebratory tournament presence.

The survey, conducted after the first round of matches, suggests visiting supporters are not only representing their team, but also influence how host communities perceive their country.

Overall, 73% of Americans surveyed said the behaviour of visiting fans affects how they view a country. A further 75% agreed that well-behaved visiting fans can improve a country’s reputation abroad, while 68% said a positive experience with a country’s fans would make them more interested in visiting that country.

The findings suggest that fan culture is now part of a country’s soft power. Supporters are not simply spectators; they are informal ambassadors whose behaviour, colour, music, humour and interactions with locals can leave a lasting impression.

For South Africa, the findings point to the lasting global image created by one of football’s most recognisable tournament atmospheres. While some nations are most strongly associated with passion, cleanliness or chanting, South African supporters appear to stand out for the kind of colour, rhythm and sound that can make a fan zone instantly memorable.

Brazil topped the overall ranking, with supporters admired for joy, colour, music and atmosphere. Japan placed second, recognised for cleanliness, respectfulness and the widely admired habit of tidying stadium sections after matches. England completed the top three thanks largely to its singing, chanting and travelling support culture.

Argentina ranked fourth overall and was named the most passionate fanbase, while the Netherlands placed fifth and was recognised for colour and style. Australia, Spain, South Korea, Germany and Scotland completed the overall top ten.

Allcock comments: “Every World Cup fanbase has its own personality and its own reputation. Some supporters are admired for the way they clean up after themselves. Some are loved for their songs, colour and noise. Others are known for friendliness, humour, loyalty, family pride, food culture, or the simple ability to turn a city square into a party.

“South African fans have one of the most recognisable tournament identities in world football. The colour, rhythm and sound associated with South African support clearly still leave an impression, and this research shows how much those positive fan traditions can contribute to a country’s reputation on the world stage.”

The report also explored what Americans most want from visiting supporters during the tournament. Friendliness toward locals was ranked as the most important quality, chosen by 24% of respondents, followed by avoiding aggressive or intimidating behaviour at 19%, respect for public spaces at 15%, and good sportsmanship at 11%.

When asked what makes a good fan ambassador, Americans again prioritised positive behaviour. The top answers were being friendly to locals, being passionate but respectful, celebrating without causing problems, showing respect after wins and losses, and having a good sense of humour.