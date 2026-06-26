Gauteng report delays expose flaws in edtech systems

The recent disruption to the South African Schools Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS), which has delayed the printing and issuing of learner report cards across Gauteng, has exposed the fragility of critical digital infrastructure in the education sector.

With schools currently unable to access, finalise, or print report cards due to system downtime linked to the Citrix environment supporting SA-SAMS, the incident has brought renewed attention to the reliance of core education functions on a single national platform.

While the Gauteng Department of Education works to restore services, the disruption has highlighted a wider structural concern: when systems fail, essential academic processes grind to a halt, directly affecting learners, educators, and families.

According to education technology expert and MD of d6, Willem Kitshoff, the issue extends beyond a temporary outage.

“This is not just a system downtime issue. It is a continuity issue for education itself,” he says. “When report cards cannot be produced, it means a core function of schooling is interrupted at scale.”

Kitshoff says that repeated disruptions point to the need for a fundamental shift in how education technology systems are designed, supported, and maintained.

“We need to move away from systems that are vulnerable to single points of failure,” he says. “Education infrastructure must be designed for continuity, not just functionality in ideal conditions.”

He argues that the response must now move beyond restoration and into long-term system strengthening, supported by deeper collaboration between government and the private sector.

He says this includes modernising underlying architecture, improving interoperability between systems, and embedding stronger continuity mechanisms to ensure schools can operate even during outages.

He further highlights the growing role of AI-enabled support tools – including chatbots – in improving system responsiveness and helping schools, educators, and parents access realtime assistance during both normal operations and disruptions.

“The reality is that education systems are now digital infrastructure,” Kitshoff says. “They should be treated with the same level of resilience planning as other critical national systems.”

Kitshoff emphasises that the private sector has a meaningful role to play – not as a replacement for public systems, but as a long-term partner in strengthening them.

He calls for closer collaboration between government and technology providers to improve system resilience, conduct infrastructure reviews, and accelerate modernisation efforts.

“There is significant capability within South Africa’s technology sector,” he says. “The opportunity is to channel that expertise into building systems that are stable, scalable, and resilient enough for real-world conditions.”

He adds that the current disruption should be viewed as a catalyst for reform rather than an isolated incident.

“The goal should not only be to restore systems when they fail, but to ensure that when they do, learning and administration do not come to a standstill,” he says.

As digital transformation accelerates across the education sector, the incident has intensified calls for a shift from reactive fixes to long-term resilience planning – anchored in collaboration, modern infrastructure, and future-ready design, Kitshoff adds.