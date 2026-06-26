Media Alert: Official Logitech Market Communication

To ensure customers and channel partners have the best experience with its products, Logitech today issued a guide for purchasing genuine, locally-supported products in South Africa. The advisory is a response to growing market confusion caused by parallel imports.

“Our goal is simple: we want every customer to get the quality and performance they expect from Logitech,” said Christelle Becker, Head of ZASA at Logitech. “When you buy from an authorised source, you’re not just buying a product; you’re getting a guarantee of local warranty, support, and compliance. We’re committed to protecting that trust.”

Products from unauthorised channels, often with foreign-language packaging, are not meant for sale in South Africa and can lead to problems:

No local warranty or technical support by our official channels.

Non-compliant hardware, like incorrect plug types.

Missing required ICASA regulatory approvals.

Wrong software or keyboard layouts for the region.

Potential for product tampering or counterfeit goods.

How to Ensure Your Product is Authentic

Look for two key things:

No Chinese text on the packaging.

on the packaging. For wireless items, official ICASA approval numbers are printed directly on the box and marked on the product itself, not just on a sticker.

Logitech reminds resellers and retailers that its official logos and images are for use only by partners purchasing products from authorised distributors. Claims of buying direct from the Logitech factory are false.