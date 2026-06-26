NTT Data and Cursor in strategic alliance

Looking to strengthen its engineering and delivery model, NTT Data has announced a strategic partnership with Cursor – one of the world’s leading multi-model platforms and which was recently acquired by SpaceX.

The collaboration marks a strategic advancement in NTT Data’s transformation into an AI-native services company, enhancing how the company designs, builds and modernises mission-critical systems. NTT Data says it is operationalising AI inside its engineering and delivery engine with enterprise-grade controls to enable faster modernisation of clients’ legacy estates, accelerate cloud and AI transformation initiatives, and drive greater consistency across delivery environments.

Including AI agents directly in the engineering layer, it says, helps ensure that application modernisation and development efforts remain aligned with enterprise-wide AI strategies.

“Enterprise modernisation is no longer just about moving systems to the cloud – it is about reimagining how software is built and operated in the age of AI,” says Abhijit Dubey, CEO and chief AI officer at NTT Data. “Through our partnership with Cursor, we will use AI in the core of our engineering and delivery model, enabling us to modernise faster, improve consistency at scale, and deliver greater value to clients. By applying these capabilities inside our own business first, we can help organisations adopt AI with greater confidence, governance and measurable impact.”

Cursor is the leading multi-model AI coding platform, embedding advanced AI agents directly into developers’ environments to write, review, refactor and modernise code with codebase-wide context across leading models.

For NTT Data, this brings AI-native acceleration into the core of its global engineering and delivery model, paired with enterprise-grade governance, including organisation-wide privacy mode, Single Sign-On, centralised administration, granular agent controls, and audit-ready policy enforcement so modernisation happens faster, with greater consistency, trust and control.

For joint clients, NTT Data’s use of Cursor turns into real-world results, guiding enterprises through secure scalable, and responsible AI adoption and accelerating the modernisation of legacy code bases and AI transformation while keeping delivery aligned with enterprise-wide AI strategies.

“NTT Data is putting AI at the core of how engineers modernise complex systems,” says Jordan Topoleski, COO of Cursor. “By pairing Cursor agents with enterprise-grade governance and structured enablement, NTT Data is proving how AI changes the way software gets built and delivered at global scale – and we are proud to support their teams as they bring it to enterprises worldwide.”