Vodacom and Amazon in SA first

In a first-of-its-kind deal for the country, Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Amazon South Africa to offer customers expanded benefits through Amazon Prime – an all-in-one membership programme that provides members with a combination of unlimited free delivery, savings, and entertainment benefits.

Vodacom customers in South Africa can now enjoy an experience beyond streaming, gaining access to comprehensive benefits including unlimited movies and series and Amazon Originals through Prime Video; exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of items; early access to special deals and deal events; fast and free delivery (same day, next day delivery) in major cities; as well as free gaming and a Twitch channel subscription through Amazon Luna.

“This partnership marks another important milestone in our journey towards building a digital society through an ecosystem of innovative products and solutions,” says Rishaad Tayob, director of Consumer Business at Vodacom South Africa. “The partnership positions Vodacom as a holistic digital lifestyle provider, going beyond connectivity and offering meaningful everyday benefits that add real value to our customers’ lives.”

As part of the enhanced offering, RED Core, RED Flexi, and RED VIP customers will enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime while customers who sign up for a Home Internet, Mobile Broadband or Fibre plan will be eligible for Amazon Prime from August 2026 onwards.

“Notably, the launch of Amazon Prime comes as South African consumers continue to look for increased value in response to persistent economic pressures and the rising cost of living”, adds Tayob.

“We are thrilled to offer Vodacom customers world-class shopping and entertainment benefits in a single membership through Amazon Prime,” says Robert Koen, MD Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. “Since launching Amazon in South Africa two years ago, we have built a store our customers love, with a great selection of local and international products backed by a reliable delivery experience. Launching Amazon Prime is the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country, deepening our commitment to becoming a meaningful part of South Africans’ daily lives by offering even more convenience, savings, and entertainment – and our collaboration with Vodacom is a demonstration of this ambition.”