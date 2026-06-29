Home Affairs warns that reward poster is fake

No, you will not get paid for “catcing” and turning in an illegal immigrant.

The Department of Home Affairs is warning that a notice to this effect circulating on social media is fake.

“Neither the Department nor the Minister of Home Affairs offers monetary rewards to members of the public for reporting undocumented foreign nationals,” the department states.

“We encourage the public to verify information through official channels before sharing it. Let us all play our part in promoting accurate information, responsible engagement, and respect for the rule of law.”