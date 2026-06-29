How SA’s qualification overhaul could affect you

South Africa’s skills development landscape is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in recent years, with more than 1 100 legacy qualifications set to be removed from the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) as the country shifts towards occupationally-directed programmes.

The move follows action by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and forms part of a broader effort to modernise the country’s education and training system. The latest directive from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) confirms this as the final transitional phase, with structured extension periods of between 6 and 36 months for selected legacy qualifications, trades and unit standards before full migration to occupational qualifications.

According to John Molefe, ETQA manager at Intellehub People Solutions, many organisations and learners remain unaware of the practical implications of the transition.

“There is still limited awareness about what the phasing out of legacy qualifications means for employers, training providers and learners,” says Molefe. “From 1 July 2026, no new learners will be able to enrol for many of these legacy qualifications. The focus will shift to occupational programmes that are designed to better reflect current workplace requirements and industry demands.”

The changes affect a large number of qualifications that were registered prior to the introduction of newer occupationally-based programmes. While existing qualifications remain valid and learners currently enrolled will be allowed to complete their studies within prescribed teach-out periods, no new registrations will be permitted once the phase-out takes effect for most legacy programmes

The transition forms part of government’s broader strategy to strengthen the relevance of skills development in an economy increasingly shaped by digital transformation, automation, artificial intelligence, sustainability initiatives and changing labour market demands.

Modernising for relevance and occupational requirements

SAQA has indicated that many of the qualifications being phased out have either become outdated, have been replaced by newer alternatives, or no longer adequately address current occupational requirements.

Molefe believes the shift represents an important opportunity for both employers and learners to reassess their skills development strategies.

“Occupational qualifications place greater emphasis on practical application and workplace competence” he explains. “The intention is to ensure that learners are equipped with skills that are directly relevant to the jobs they will perform and the industries they will enter.”

Employers need to align training and learnerships

For employers, the transition will require a review of existing training plans and learning programmes to ensure future skills development initiatives align with the new qualification landscape. Organisations currently planning training interventions should also verify whether the intended qualifications remain open for registration and confirm that their chosen skills development provider’s accreditation is valid.

“Companies that rely on accredited training programmes need to understand how these changes may affect their workforce development plans,” says Molefe. “The sooner organisations familiarise themselves with the new framework, the easier it will be to navigate the transition and continue building the skills they need.”

As South Africa seeks to address critical skills shortages and improve employability outcomes, industry experts expect the move towards occupational qualifications to play a key role in creating a more responsive and future-focused education and training system.

“The world of work is changing rapidly and our accredited Training Academy is ready to partner with employers and stakeholders to navigate this change with confidence,” concludes Molefe. “Skills development systems must evolve alongside it. This transition is ultimately about ensuring that qualifications remain relevant, credible and capable of supporting economic growth and employment opportunities in the years ahead.”

Featured picture: John Molefe, ETQA manager at Intellehub People Solutions