HP in Frontier partnership with OpenAI

HP Inc has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI, integrating its Frontier platform into HP’s global efforts to shape the Future of Work through enhanced customer-facing experiences and accelerated transformation across its operations.

“With OpenAI there is an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how AI can deliver better outcomes. With the use of Frontier platform, HP is planning to build a more consistent experience across store, partner, chat, and voice experiences, giving customers and partners faster ways to get answers, complete routine workflows, and move toward resolution. It reflects the ambition of our AI strategy to deliver real-world outcomes at scale,” says Prakash Arunkundrum, chief strategy and transformation officer of HP Inc.

HP is one of the first global enterprises to adopt the Frontier platform to fuel its transformation. While specific use cases will be refined and added as the strategic partnership rolls out, HP’s aim is to deploy AI-driven solutions across areas that include:

Customer- and partner-facing solutions and experiences

Customer telemetry insights, enabled through HP’s market leading WXP solution, and reporting

Employee productivity

Software development

“HP is showing what enterprise transformation looks like when AI becomes an operating layer – connected to the systems and workflows where work already happens,” says Denise Dresser, chief revenue officer at OpenAI. “HP has been an exceptional early partner, turning early value from OpenAI APIs and tools like ChatGPT and Codex into repeatable systems. We’re thrilled to go deeper with them as they move beyond Frontier pilots to deliver measurable business impact at scale.”

The launch of the Frontier strategic partnership follows an exploratory period started in February 2026, in which HP worked with OpenAI to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of Frontier and its capabilities. HP assessed technical capabilities, use cases, and strategic alignment with company priorities through pilots of agentic capabilities, platform components, security, and enterprise integration.

Based on this evaluation, HP has determined OpenAI offers best-in-class models with a compelling vision for agent-based capabilities. With the Frontier strategic partnership underway, the two companies now plan to co-develop future use cases and ensure they meet HP’s rigorous enterprise standards, particularly around data integration, governance, and security. For HP, AI is becoming a new layer for how work gets done across the company. With OpenAI Frontier, that layer is being built with the context, governance, and execution capacity needed to move from early wins to enterprise-wide transformation.