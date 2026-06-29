IITPSA conference to delve into AI’s impact on jobs

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals (IITPSA) will host its first ICT skills conference at Emperor’s Palace on 30 October, focusing on the impact of AI on jobs and skills in the sector.

“AI is potentially the most disruptive technology in the modern workplace,” says IITPSA president Pearl Pasi. “As AI adoption grows, key questions are: Will ICT jobs be lost? Will employers upskill and reassign workers to higher value roles? And do ICT professionals see AI as a threat or an opportunity?”

Pasi says that this year’s IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, currently being carried out by Africa Analysis on behalf of the IITPSA, is polling employers and ICT professionals on the impact of AI on jobs and that the survey results will be released at the IITPSA Workforce Intelligence Conference.

“The conference is an opportunity to bring ICT practitioners and employers into the same room to consider the findings of the ICT Skills Survey,” she says. “They will also learn from expert speakers and analysts about the expected impacts of AI on global workforces and what skills will be needed in the AI era.”

With a full day of insights covering the impact of AI, skills gaps, ICT skills development, and future job requirements the IITPSA Workforce Intelligence Conference will also feature an exhibition and extensive networking opportunities.

The conference proceedings will end with the IITPSA President’s Awards 2026 gala dinner, where South Africa’s leading ICT professionals will be recognised for their achievements. These include the IT Personality of the Year, and Visionary CIO awards, regarded as the leading industry awards for decades. This year’s President’s Awards theme is “Excellence in ethical digital transformation”, aligning with the IITPSA’s own motto.

Register for the IITPSA ICT Skills Workforce Conference and gala IITPSA President’s Awards here

To participate in the IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, take the corporate survey here or the practitioner survey here and nominate deserving candidates for the IITPSA President’s Awards here