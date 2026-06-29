Social Media Summit for Government postponed

With marches and protests expected tomorrow (30 June), the Social Media Summit for Government (the Summit), originally scheduled from 30 June to 1 July 2026, has been postponed, and will now take place on 8 and 9 July 2026.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, will still deliver the keynote address on day one, now on Thursday, 8 July 2026.

The programme remains unchanged, and the Summit’s purpose of reimagining citizen engagement in an ever-evolving digital landscape remains as urgent as ever.

“We recognise that schedule changes cause inconvenience, and we do not take our delegates’, speakers’, sponsors’ and partners’ time for granted. We are grateful for the trust they have placed in this platform, and we are fully committed to delivering an experience that justifies that trust. We believe that no programme, however strong, is worth proceeding with if the conditions for a safe and productive gathering cannot be fully assured,” says Lorato Tshenkeng, founder and CEO of Decode.