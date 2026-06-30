Duxbury expands Cambium cybersecurity portfolio

Duxbury Networking has introduced Cambium Networks’ NSE 4000 to its channel portfolio, providing partners with a cloud-managed security and SD-WAN platform for customers operating in increasingly distributed network environments.

The NSE 4000 extends Cambium’s Network Service Edge portfolio with higher-performance firewall, WAN, VPN, and network security capabilities for branch, campus, education, retail, industrial, and multi-site deployments. It forms part of Cambium’s ONE Network architecture, which brings security, switching, Wi-Fi, and WAN infrastructure into a single platform managed through cnMaestro.

For local partners, the launch comes as customer networks become harder to secure and support. Many organisations now depend on mixed WAN environments that may include fibre, LTE, 5G, and satellite connectivity. At the same time, customers are asking for stronger security, deeper application visibility, public IP reachability, remote access, failover, and centralised management without having to build complex multi-vendor stacks.

“Distributed networks have changed significantly,” says Teresa Huysamen, wireless BU executive at Duxbury Networking. “Customers are no longer running simple branch environments with one predictable connection and a few local users. They need secure connectivity across different WAN links, better visibility into traffic and threats, and a management model that does not add more operational burden. The NSE 4000 gives our partners a practical way to address those requirements through one Cambium platform.”

The NSE 4000 is a next-generation firewall and SD-WAN appliance for higher-throughput environments. It delivers up to 10Gbps Layer 3 firewall throughput and multi-gig advanced security performance, with eight 2.5GbE Ethernet ports and two 10GbE SFP+ ports. It supports intrusion detection and prevention, DNS filtering, advanced Layer 3 and application-based firewall rules, geo-based IP filters, site-to-site VPN, remote access VPN, LAN vulnerability scanning, application visibility, traffic shaping, WAN health tracking, and automatic failover.

The platform enables public IP reachability across fibre, 5G, LTE, and satellite connections, including environments operating behind carrier‑grade NAT (CGNAT), by leveraging secure VPN overlays such as WireGuard. This allows distributed sites to maintain consistent and secure inbound access, even when traditional public IP addressing is unavailable. As a result, organisations can support centrally hosted services and reliable remote connectivity without relying on conventional private WAN architectures.

For resellers and managed service providers, the value lies in simplifying customer deployments while improving control. Through cnMaestro cloud management, partners can monitor NSE, Cambium enterprise Wi-Fi, and cnMatrix switching from one environment. This creates a cleaner operational model for customers who already use Cambium infrastructure or want to consolidate more of their network edge under one management layer.

Huysamen says Cambium’s NSE 4000 combines SD‑WAN, security, and network services into a single, cloud‑managed platform, with built‑in support for hybrid WAN and CGNAT environments making distributed networks simpler to deploy and manage.