Small fibre operators outshine giants in ISPA survey

ISPA’s Perception Survey gauges ISPs’ perceptions of fibre network operator (FNO) performance across a range of metrics – and the most recent results reveal smaller FNOs are outshining the established competition.

South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB) says several smaller FNOs achieved average scores placing them above most of the country’s major eight networks: Lightspeed (Cybersmart) was scored at 7.1, Open Fibre at 7.0, Lightstruck at 7.0, Evotel at 6.9, Seacom FibreCo at 6.9 and WECOM at 6.6.

To illustrate, large operator Octotel scored a commendable 7.5. The next large operator, Openserve, scored 6.5. This means all of the smaller FNOs’ scores would slot in between the top two survey positions – if they had received numerically more ratings by ISPs.

“Potential investors and ISPs looking to broaden their service offering, geographic reach or exposure to a more innovative corporate culture should take note of these up-and-coming fibre superstars,” says ISPA spokesperson Ant Brooks.

“When smaller firms start outperforming their bigger industry compatriots, that’s something to watch and it bodes well for future service levels,” he adds.

Large operators Octotel, Openserve, MetroFibre, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Frogfoot, Link Africa, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel are the eightfFibre FNOs that recorded the most responses in ISPA’s latest Perception Survey.

Octotel retained its position at the top of the chart. Openserve and MetroFibre have also kept their positions in the next two spots. Liquid remains steady in fourth place. Frogfoot, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel have all received their highest ratings in three years. Link Africa received its lowest score ever.

Fibre Network Operator Overall score Aug 2023 Feb 2024 Aug 2024 Feb 2025 Feb 2026 Octotel 6.8 6.5 7.1 7.4 7.5 Openserve 7.0 6.1 6.6 6.7 6.5 MetroFibre 6.8 6.9 6.5 6.7 6.4 Liquid Intelligent Technologies 4.7 5.9 6.7 6.1 6.1 Frogfoot 6.3 5.3 5.4 5.6 6.1 Link Africa 5.9 6.8 6.2 6.1 5.8 Dark Fibre Africa 5.8 5.0 5.3 4.9 5.8 Vumatel 6.0 5.2 4.7 4.6 5.6 Average 6.2 6.0 6.1 6.0 6.2

The two networks with the most ISPs rating them (Openserve and MetroFibre) are also two networks that score well on open access policies. The implication is that open access policies encourage ISPs to use the network, as expected.

When it comes to what ISPs think the strengths and weaknesses of South African FNOs are overall, the top four metrics remain the same as they were last year: reliability, staff friendliness, technical proficiency, and adherence to open access.

The country’s ISPs are the industry entities that actually interface with the end internet consumer so how FNOs are doing when it comes to the above directly influences service levels. Generally, each survey brings a slight improvement in ISP perceptions of FNOs. Notably, none of the overall scores has dropped since 2025, suggesting moves in the right direction.

An overarching theme of the regular ISPA Perception Surveys has emerged. “ISPs are rating more FNOs over time and this is very positive. It suggests that ISPs are steadily using more fibre operators to deliver more services and the implications for free competition are clear,” says Brooks.

The full table of results for all of the FNOs surveyed is published on the ISPA website.

A detailed analysis of the most recent FNO survey results can be seen here.