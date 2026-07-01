Credit trends diverge as consumers navigate affordability

South African consumers are reshaping how they access and use credit as affordability pressures persist, according to TransUnion’s Q1 2026 South Africa Industry Insights Report.

The report’s findings show that credit demand remained resilient, but diverging risk dynamics are increasingly evident across products and providers. Consumers are relying more heavily on existing credit facilities while also shifting toward more accessible lending options that are typically employed by higher risk borrowers to manage short-term liquidity needs.

Diverging trends in bank and non-bank personal loans

Personal loan markets continued to show distinctly different trajectories during the quarter. Bank personal loan originations recorded modest growth of 2,5% YoY, while the number of active accounts increased by 1,4% over the same period. Looking below this headline growth reveals a shift in lending mix by borrower risk profiles, with below-prime originations rising by 5,0% while prime and above segments declined by 3,8%. Gen Z participation also increased significantly, with originations among this segment rising 21% YoY, bringing their share to 23% (up from 19,5% in Q1 2025) of total bank personal loan originations.

Credit performance improved in the bank personal loan segment, as account-level delinquencies (3+ months in arrears, or MIA) decreased by 256 basis points to 26,7%. This reflects tighter underwriting, portfolio stabilisation, and improved repayment behaviour following earlier periods of financial stress.

In contrast, non-bank personal loans continued to expand rapidly. Originations grew by 19,0% YoY, while active accounts increased by 27,6%. This growth was driven largely by younger consumers, with Gen Z accounting for 53% of originations in the quarter.

At the same time, lending dynamics for non-bank personal loans have evolved. Declining average loan sizes and balances point to a shift toward smaller value and more frequent borrowing patterns. This reflects a combination of lender appetite for smaller, shorter-term exposure and continued consumer demand for accessible liquidity, with these products increasingly used to support short-term cash flow needs rather than larger, structured borrowing.

However, this rapid growth has been accompanied by rising risk. Account-level delinquencies increased by 193 bps to 49,8%, with delinquency levels now approaching half of all active non-bank personal loans. This highlights elevated stress within the segment and points to increasing pressure among higher-risk borrowers.

“Bank personal loans are entering a more stable phase characterised by controlled growth, targeted expansion into younger and moderate-risk segments and improved credit performance,” says Ayesha Hatea, director of research and consulting at TransUnion South Africa. “While non-bank personal loans are expanding financial inclusion and access to liquidity, this growth is being driven by higher-risk and more financially vulnerable segments experiencing rising credit stress, raising important considerations around sustainability and risk management.”

Reliance on credit cards Increased as repayment pressure grew

The credit card market also showed a clear shift in growth dynamics, with balance expansion increasingly driven by existing accounts rather than new cards issuance. Originations volume declined by 9,5% YoY, alongside a 4,1% YoY reduction in average credit limits, reflecting a more cautious lending environment.

Despite this, outstanding balances grew by 8,8% YoY, supported by increased utilisation as well as emerging repayment pressure which reduced card repayment levels. The number of active consumers rose by 6,4%, while average balances per account increased by 2,5%.

Delinquencies also rose YoY, with account-level delinquencies increasing by 66 basis points to 13,6%, while delinquent balances increased by 16% YoY. As a consequence of increased delinquencies, lower repayment levels contributed to the rise in total account balances over the past year.

“While increased utilisation is contributing to balance growth, the faster rise in delinquent balances indicates that repayment pressure is becoming a more persistent driver,” says Hatea. “Credit cards are playing a dual role in the current environment. They are both a liquidity tool, supporting short-term cash flow needs, and a channel where financial pressure is becoming more visible through rising delinquency.”

Resilient demand for vehicle asset finance supported by increased access to new vehicles

Vehicle finance continued to demonstrate steady growth, supported by strong participation from younger consumers. Gen Z and Millennials now account for two-thirds (66%) of all originations, which increased by 11,6% YoY. This reflects sustained demand for mobility while highlighting the growing role that first-time and early-life stage borrowers play in sustaining market activity.

At the same time, there is a clear shift in the composition of financing, with the ratio of used to new vehicles declining to 0,93. This indicates that more new vehicles are now being financed than used, structurally elevating average origination values. Notably, this trend occurred even as more affordable new entrants, particularly Chinese brands, gained traction in the market, with one in five vehicles sold now coming from these manufacturers.

On the risk side, subprime originations have increased significantly, rising by over 33,5% YoY and now accounting for a quarter (25%) of all new vehicle finance. This suggests that growth is increasingly being driven by higher-risk segments as lenders balance expansion with the need to sustain volumes.

Despite this increase in borrowing by riskier consumers, repayment performance improved, with account-level 3+ MIA delinquencies declining by 80 bps to 7,1%, indicating relatively strong borrower management of vehicle loans.

“Overall, the vehicle asset finance market reflects a complex but resilient environment,” says Hatea. “Demand remains strong, supported by younger consumers and improved access to new vehicles. However, rising exposure to higher-risk borrowers and increasing loan sizes will require enhanced early risk detection tools going forward to enable mobility and inclusion.

“South Africa’s Q1 2026 insights highlight a credit landscape that remains active but increasingly segmented,” Hatea adds. “While demand for credit persists, affordability constraints are reshaping how consumers borrow, with greater reliance on short-term liquidity and higher-risk products. These trends underscore the need for lenders to balance growth with prudent risk management while supporting sustainable access to credit across the market.”