Executive shakeout at Tarsus

After little more than a year at the helm, Emile Burger, CEO of Tarsus Distribution, has resigned. Emmanouil Revmatas, who joined the distributor as GM in October last year, has been appointed as interim CEO.

Burger, who was previously CFO of Tarsus, succeeded channel veteran Gary Pickford – who had been with the group for 24 years – as CEO in June last year.

“Leading Tarsus Distribution has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Burger says. “The company is in outstanding condition, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to foster innovation, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive sustainable growth.

“After a period of intense focus, I believe it is the right time for me to step back, take a break, and eventually pursue new challenges,” he adds. “I leave with immense gratitude and confidence in the team’s future.”

Pierre Spies, CEO of Tarsus’ parent group Alviva, says: “Emile is an extraordinary leader, first as CFO and then as CEO. His period at the helm have made a lasting impact on the business. He has navigated the company through both challenges and opportunities with remarkable skill. We accept his decision with deep regret and respect, and he leaves with our full support and best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Spies adds that the Alviva board has initiated a “planned transition” with the appointment of Revmatas who will be supported by Burger during his notice period while “conduct a thorough search” for a permanent successor.