Global leaders launch AI for Good Global Commission

The newly-launched AI for Good Global Commission aims to define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI’s potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands.

Launched by Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame, Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff, and ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the commission brings together more than 40 founding members — including heads of state and government, industry CEOs and top executives, and heads of UN agencies.

The commission occupies a unique position in the global AI landscape. By connecting leaders who build technology, deploy it at scale, shape policy and represent communities, it seeks to help forge responsible AI solutions across sectors and borders while ensuring the participation of developing countries.

“One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly,” says Kagame, who is co-chair of the commission. “Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us.”

“The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success,” says Benioff, also a co-chair of the commission.

With 2,2-billion people still offline, one-quarter of the world is cut off from AI advancements. A key focus of the AI for Good Global Commission will be to bridge digital divides and help ensure that AI becomes a tool for solving global challenges, not deepening inequalities.

The new AI for Good Global Commission builds on the foundation of the multi-stakeholder ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which helped shape global priorities for connectivity, digital inclusion and economic development.​

“No organisation can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity,” says Bogdan-Martin, who is vice-chair of the commission. “It will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of partners from across sectors to ensure AI benefits all people, everywhere.”

The AI for Good Global Commission will have its inaugural meeting during ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit 2026 from 7 to10 July in Geneva, Switzerland. The Summit is part of Digital Week, a series of digital cooperation events taking place in Geneva from 6 to10 July, which also includes the first UN-mandated Global Dialogue on AI Governance (6 to 7 July) and the WSIS Forum 2026 (6 to 10 July).