New vehicle market grows despite economic pressure

South Africa’s new vehicle market continues to outperform expectations, with June recording the strongest sales performance for the month since 2007 and keeping the industry firmly on track to surpass 600 000 new vehicle sales in 2026.

According to naamsa | The Automotive Business Council, 54 482 new vehicles were sold during June, representing an increase of 15.3% compared with the same month last year. Passenger vehicle sales reached 38 393 units, up an impressive 18.1% year-on-year.

Year-to-date, the market has reached 315 303 units, 12,9% ahead of the corresponding period in 2025, while passenger vehicle sales have grown by 14,2%.

Ryan Seele, executive at the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA), says the market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite ongoing economic pressures.

“Consumers are still navigating a challenging economic environment, with the rising cost of living, fuel prices and broader financial pressures all influencing purchasing decisions. Yet the market continues to perform exceptionally well, suggesting buyers are recognising value where it exists and remain prepared to commit when the right opportunity presents itself.”

Seele believes one of the defining characteristics of the current market is a shift back towards trusted, established brands.

“History shows that during periods of economic uncertainty, consumers become more cautious about where they spend their money. We saw this during previous economic downturns, and we’re seeing similar behaviour today. Buyers are gravitating towards brands they know and trust, placing greater emphasis on reliability, dealer support and long-term ownership value.”

The trend is evident in the sustained growth of South Africa’s leading passenger vehicle brands. Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen have each recorded three consecutive months of month-on-month growth, reinforcing the view that consumers are gravitating towards established brands that offer confidence in product quality, dealer support and long-term ownership value.

Seele adds that June also benefited from improving market sentiment. “We saw increased activity during the latter part of the month, helped by growing optimism around lower fuel prices and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Together with attractive quarter-end offers from a number of manufacturers, this created a more positive buying environment and encouraged purchasing activity.”

The commercial vehicle market also continued its positive trajectory, with all segments recording year-on-year growth. Light commercial vehicle sales increased by 8,4% to 13 171 units, medium commercial vehicles grew by 0,6%, while heavy trucks and buses posted strong growth of 15,9%.

Feedback from NADA’s commercial vehicle representative in the Free State, Martin van den Berg, suggests sentiment within the transport sector is gradually improving as international oil prices soften and expectations of lower fuel costs begin restoring confidence among operators. While fuel prices remain above the levels seen earlier this year, stronger enquiry levels indicate that transport businesses are once again planning with greater confidence.

Chinese manufacturers continue to strengthen their position within South Africa’s commercial vehicle market, with FAW maintaining a significant lead among the newer entrants. Brands such as Foton and Sinotruk are also steadily building market share by offering compelling value propositions. Their long-term success, however, will ultimately depend on continued investment in dealer networks, aftersales support and strong residual values.

Demand for quality used commercial vehicles also remains exceptionally robust, with reliable pre-owned trucks frequently selling above traditional trade values. This suggests many fleet operators continue to carefully balance replacement needs with prudent financial management while navigating a challenging operating environment.

“The first half of 2026 has consistently exceeded expectations. While economic headwinds remain, South Africa’s automotive sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. Should current momentum be sustained, the industry is well positioned to exceed 600 000 new vehicle sales this year. Consumers are making considered purchasing decisions, businesses continue to invest, and confidence appears to be improving, providing an encouraging outlook for the second half of 2026,” Seele concludes.