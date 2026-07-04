Our client is looking for a Business Intelligence Consultant who enjoys working directly with clients to design innovative reporting and data solutions. This office-based role offers the opportunity to work across diverse projects, helping organisations improve decision-making through effective business intelligence and automation.
Key Responsibilities
- Design and implement business intelligence solutions.
- Develop SQL queries and ETL processes.
- Analyse business processes and recommend technical improvements.
- Build and validate data models while ensuring data integrity.
- Deliver client presentations, demonstrations and solution workshops.
- Automate manual business processes where possible.
- Support end-to-end implementation of BI projects.
- Work closely with internal and client teams to deliver successful outcomes.
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in Business Intelligence consulting.
- At least 1 year’s practical experience using Qlik.
- Strong SQL and data analysis experience.
- Experience with ETL processes.
- Excellent analytical, communication and presentation skills.
- Fluent English.
- South African citizen or valid work permit.
- Available to start within one month.
Preferred Skills
- Strong initiative and ability to work independently.
- Business process analysis experience.
- Systems integration knowledge.
- Excellent client relationship management skills.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.
Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Strong initiative
- Excellent client relationship management
- Strong SQL
- Business Intelligence Consultant