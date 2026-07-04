Business Intelligence Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 4, 2026

Our client is looking for a Business Intelligence Consultant who enjoys working directly with clients to design innovative reporting and data solutions. This office-based role offers the opportunity to work across diverse projects, helping organisations improve decision-making through effective business intelligence and automation.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design and implement business intelligence solutions.
  • Develop SQL queries and ETL processes.
  • Analyse business processes and recommend technical improvements.
  • Build and validate data models while ensuring data integrity.
  • Deliver client presentations, demonstrations and solution workshops.
  • Automate manual business processes where possible.
  • Support end-to-end implementation of BI projects.
  • Work closely with internal and client teams to deliver successful outcomes.

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in Business Intelligence consulting.
  • At least 1 year’s practical experience using Qlik.
  • Strong SQL and data analysis experience.
  • Experience with ETL processes.
  • Excellent analytical, communication and presentation skills.
  • Fluent English.
  • South African citizen or valid work permit.
  • Available to start within one month.

Preferred Skills

  • Strong initiative and ability to work independently.
  • Business process analysis experience.
  • Systems integration knowledge.
  • Excellent client relationship management skills.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.
Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Strong initiative
  • Excellent client relationship management
  • Strong SQL
  • Business Intelligence Consultant

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