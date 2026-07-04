Business Intelligence Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a Business Intelligence Consultant who enjoys working directly with clients to design innovative reporting and data solutions. This office-based role offers the opportunity to work across diverse projects, helping organisations improve decision-making through effective business intelligence and automation.

Key Responsibilities

Design and implement business intelligence solutions.

Develop SQL queries and ETL processes.

Analyse business processes and recommend technical improvements.

Build and validate data models while ensuring data integrity.

Deliver client presentations, demonstrations and solution workshops.

Automate manual business processes where possible.

Support end-to-end implementation of BI projects.

Work closely with internal and client teams to deliver successful outcomes.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Business Intelligence consulting.

At least 1 year’s practical experience using Qlik.

Strong SQL and data analysis experience.

Experience with ETL processes.

Excellent analytical, communication and presentation skills.

Fluent English.

South African citizen or valid work permit.

Available to start within one month.

Preferred Skills

Strong initiative and ability to work independently.

Business process analysis experience.

Systems integration knowledge.

Excellent client relationship management skills.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Strong initiative

Excellent client relationship management

Strong SQL

Business Intelligence Consultant

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