Junior Project Manager | Sandton (On-site)

Our client is seeking a motivated Junior Project Manager to join their growing team in Sandton. This is an excellent opportunity for an organised and proactive professional who is passionate about technology and enjoys coordinating projects in a fast-paced software development environment.

Key Responsibilities

Coordinate project activities alongside senior management.

Gather information from technical teams and monitor project progress.

Provide regular project updates to internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure project deadlines are met and escalate where urgency is required.

Assist with project documentation and administrative tasks.

Interpret product and system specification documents to support development teams.

Provide ad hoc project support where required.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of 1 year’s working experience.

Experience within the technology sector will be advantageous.

Bachelor’s Degree is essential.

Excellent organisational and multitasking abilities.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

A genuine interest in technology and continuous learning.

Proficiency in Google Workspace, including Gemini.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Strong problem-solving

Google Workspace

Effective written and verbal communication

Junior Project Manager

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