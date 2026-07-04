Software Development Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for an experienced Software Developer to contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of software systems supporting telecommunications operations. This role involves working closely with engineering and product teams to deliver scalable and reliable solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and maintain applications, scripts, and internal systems.

Design and implement RESTful APIs using PHP.

Support system integration across multiple platforms and technologies.

Develop web applications using PHP and Bootstrap.

Maintain and optimise databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL).

Assist in system testing, deployment, and post-release support.

Produce technical documentation and training materials.

Work with stakeholders to analyse and implement system requirements.

Support infrastructure and system maintenance where required.

Contribute to system improvements and performance optimisation.

Requirements

Relevant Degree or Advanced Diploma in ICT/Computer Science.

4-5 years’ development experience.

Strong PHP and Python programming experience.

Experience in API development and system integration.

Knowledge of Linux environments.

Experience with database systems and SQL.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work in a fast-paced technical environment.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Strong PHP and Python programming

SQL.

Software Developer

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