Software Engineer

Our client is seeking an experienced Software Engineer with a passion for modernising legacy software systems and developing reliable embedded software solutions. This opportunity offers the chance to work closely with an Embedded Systems Engineer on innovative traffic monitoring and control systems while contributing to the evolution of an established Delphi codebase into modern, maintainable software.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, implement and maintain software components for embedded systems.

Maintain, enhance and refactor an existing Delphi (Object Pascal) codebase.

Contribute to the migration of legacy applications to modern programming languages and toolchains.

Collaborate with hardware engineers to integrate software with embedded systems.

Develop software architectures that meet performance, reliability and memory requirements.

Participate in software reviews and hardware-software integration testing.

Develop and execute unit, integration and system-level testing.

Produce and maintain technical documentation and software specifications.

Support continuous improvement by identifying opportunities to reduce technical debt and improve software performance.

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or a related engineering discipline.

8+ years’ professional software development experience.

Working knowledge of Delphi (Object Pascal) or the ability to maintain existing Delphi applications.

Experience with C and/or modern programming languages such as C++, Rust, Python or Go.

Experience with version control and software configuration management.

Strong understanding of object-oriented design principles.

Knowledge of test-driven development and continuous release practices.

Valid South African driver’s licence.

Advantageous

Experience with RTOS and multithreaded software development.

Linux and scripting experience (Python or Bash).

Exposure to AI-assisted coding tools such as GitHub Copilot, Cursor or Claude.

Understanding of Systems Engineering methodologies.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

RTOS

Software Engineer

Python

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