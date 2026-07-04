Specialist: Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has an urgent requirement for an experienced Specialist: Developer to contribute to the design, development and ongoing enhancement of enterprise software applications. This role offers the opportunity to work on technically challenging projects while collaborating with internal teams and third-party service providers.

Key Responsibilities

Develop robust applications using .NET technologies.

Design and optimise Microsoft SQL Server databases.

Develop stored procedures, triggers and database enhancements.

Build and support RESTful API integrations.

Analyse business requirements and architect software solutions.

Maintain and improve existing applications.

Participate in testing, deployments and code reviews.

Support business users and resolve application issues.

Work closely with developers, analysts and stakeholders.

Requirements

Relevant Degree or Diploma.

5-8 years’ commercial .NET development experience.

Strong Microsoft SQL Server development skills.

Experience with REST API development and integration.

Excellent software design and troubleshooting abilities.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and within a team.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit our website for more exciting career opportunities: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 4 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Strong interpersonal and communication

Microsoft SQL Server development

Specialist Developer

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