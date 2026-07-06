AI threatens $234bn in enterprise application software spend

Agentic AI is set to disrupt enterprise software revenue models, with up to $234-billion of enterprise application spending exposed to agentic arbitrage between now and 2030, according to Gartner. By 2030, this will account for roughly 20% of enterprise application software-as-a-service (SaaS) spending.

Agentic arbitrage happens when AI agents complete tasks across multiple systems, reducing the need for users to interact with multiple traditional software interfaces.

“Agentic AI changes the economics of software,” says George Brocklehurst, managing vice-president at Gartner. “Agentic systems deliver outcomes directly, bypassing traditional user experience (UX)-heavy applications and making the software invisible. This breaks the link between user growth and revenue growth for many enterprise software vendors.”

This shift is already underway and will refactor how software is built, priced and consumed.

“It will also lead to a redefinition of ‘Saaspocalypse’, the disaggregation of the legacy SaaS market as we know it today,” says Brocklehurst. This is less an apocalypse and more of a metamorphosis. SaaS will not be destroyed; it will emerge in a different form. This metamorphosis represents threats and opportunities for both incumbents and new challengers.

Buyers shift focus from features to outcomes

Gartner analysts said expectations are changing. “Enterprise buyers will deemphasise buying more new tools or dashboards,” says Brocklehurst. “They want better outcomes and adding more AI features often creates more cost, not better outcomes. Better outcomes from AI require systems that can retain deep institutional memory and customer context over time.”

Some vendors are already offering agentic solutions that deliver autonomous end-to-end workflow execution, cross-system orchestration and capture customer context and knowledge, which help to foster business results and ROI.

Today this typically requires heavy services engagement.

“As organisations increasingly use agentic AI systems, the user interface is no longer a differentiation,” says Brocklehurst. “Legacy SaaS market share will be cannibalized by incumbents and taken by new entrants delivering horizontal agentic platforms.”

Direct risk for vendors, opportunity for service providers

To remain competitive and achieve growth opportunities, incumbent software vendors must move from interface-based value to outcome-based value, embed agentic capabilities at the point of execution into their offerings to defend their position in the value chain, capture and retain customer-specific knowledge, not just data.

“While this shift is posing an existential threat for vendors who are defending legacy dashboards and seat-based models, it creates a substantial revenue opportunity for vendors who are enabling and developing services and platforms to support agentic enabled cross-domain workflows,” says Brocklehurst.

AI-native startups and service providers can act as the agentic layer across enterprise systems, deliver measurable outcomes instead of features and assist organizations redesign workflows around AI. “Ultimately, they can capture not just existing spend, but incremental budget unlocked through ROI upside,” he adds.