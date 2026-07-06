Eskom Expo celebrates youth innovation at Regional Science Fairs

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will celebrate youth innovation through 38 Regional Science Fairs held across South Africa, providing school learners with a competitive platform to showcase their research, ideas, and problem-solving skills.

This year, about 6 300 projects will be showcased at the Regional Science Fairs after 13 882 projects were presented at 287 District Expos held countrywide. About 18 481 learners participated in various Expo activities this year, including workshops designed to strengthen scientific skills, as well as compulsory District Expos where young scientists received expert guidance and insights into conducting impactful research investigations.

Learners participating in the Regional Science Fairs will have the opportunity to engage with their peers, educators and professionals from various science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) fields, strengthening their critical thinking and research skills while enhancing their communication and presentation abilities.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “We at Eskom are excited to see the next generation of young scientists advance to the Eskom Expo Regional Science Fairs. These fairs showcase the diversity of research taking place in our schools and highlight the issues that matter most to young people in their communities. We look forward to seeing the wide range of projects learners are presenting this year, spanning energy, environmental sustainability, healthcare, agriculture, engineering, technology and the social sciences.

“Importantly, these projects reflect the real-world challenges learners are experiencing in their communities and the innovative solutions they are developing to address them. Through the Eskom Development Foundation’s strategic investment in and support for Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom is proud to provide a platform that fosters critical thinking, creativity and innovation, empowering young people to become active contributors to South Africa’s future”, added Motshele.

In addition to showcasing their research, young scientists will stand a chance to win a range of prestigious awards, including prizes sponsored by Eskom for the Best Female Project, Best Innovation Project, Best Energy Project and Best Development Project.

Parthy Chetty, Eskom Expo executive director, comments: “The Eskom Expo Regional Science Fairs showcase young South African innovators, spotlighting rigorous scientific research at the school level and nurturing inquiry, creativity and problem-solving. By providing a competitive, supportive forum, the science fairs translate classroom learning into real-world projects that address local challenges in energy, environment and technology. They connect learners with teachers, universities, industry and government, strengthening pathways into STEM careers and amplifying national skills development goals.

“As a strategic platform for government STEM initiatives, the Eskom Expo accelerates outreach and helps scale successful school-led solutions. Eskom Expo’s regional events are vital incubators of talent and collaboration, ensuring equitable access to resources and mentorship while inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators who will drive South Africa’s sustainable development. We celebrate learners’ achievements and reaffirm commitment to expanding STEM opportunities nationwide today.”

With about 6 300 projects, including group projects, expected to be showcased at the Regional Science Fairs across the country this year, young scientists will compete for the highly coveted opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the prestigious Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), taking place in Gauteng at the end of September.

Prospective judges are encouraged to apply to adjudicate at an upcoming Regional Science Fair and gain valuable experience in evaluating research projects ahead of the Eskom Expo ISF. Professionals such as engineers, doctors, veterinarians, teachers, lecturers, researchers, scientists and IT professionals are encouraged to participate.

Teachers can earn South African Council for Educators (SACE) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, while scientists registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) can earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points. Other professionals may obtain recognition through their respective professional bodies.

Dates and venues of Regional Science Fairs across South Africa are here: www.exposcience.co.za

Gauteng dates and venues: