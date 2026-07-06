FNB App Academy, UJ Business School partner on digital education

FNB, together with the University of Johannesburg’s Business School (JBS), has announced a collaboration for the 2026 FNB App Academy programme, aimed at expanding access to credible, future-ready digital education and strengthening pathways for youth into South Africa’s digital future.

The FNB App Academy is an open and free platform for participants across the continent, offering accessible digital education. Having equipped more than 35 000 young people with future-focused digital and entrepreneurial skills in 2025, the programme aims to extend its reach and impact even further in 2026, targeting more than 50 000 graduates nationally.

The 2026 collaboration introduces an enhanced learning experience through a partnership with the Johannesburg Business School’s Centre for Entrepreneurship (JBSCE). Learners will gain access to a university-backed, accredited learning experience combining practical app development, entrepreneurship thinking, innovation leadership and future-focused digital skills development.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion endorsed by the Johannesburg Business School Centre for Entrepreneurship. While the programme is not currently an NQF qualification, it offers a structured, credible and industry-aligned educational experience designed to strengthen employability, entrepreneurial thinking and participation in the digital economy.

The curriculum has been co-developed by FNB and JBSCE to align with real-world market demands, entrepreneurial skills and mindset, innovation trends and emerging technologies. Participants will also benefit from mentorship opportunities, practical innovation challenges, industry-led insights and exposure to future-of-work thinking aimed at bridging the gap between education and economic participation.

Janis Robson, business development head at FNB, says the collaboration reflects the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing youth unemployment and digital inclusion at scale. “This partnership is about creating meaningful access to opportunity,” she said. “By bringing together industry expertise, academic excellence and practical innovation, we are building a platform that enables young people to develop relevant skills, gain recognised learning experiences and participate more meaningfully in the economy.”

Ghana Msibi, CEO of FNB Business, adds: “With youth unemployment still far too high, the answer cannot only be about creating jobs. We need to equip more young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities to build businesses of their own. When young entrepreneurs are able to build sustainable businesses, they don’t just earn an income – they create work for others and build businesses that support households and uplift communities. That is the shift South Africa needs.”

Professor Alistair Mokoena says the initiative aligns strongly with the University of Johannesburg’s broader innovation and entrepreneurship agenda. “This collaboration allows us to combine academic rigor, entrepreneurship thinking and practical digital skills development to create meaningful pathways into the digital economy at scale.”