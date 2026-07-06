Powertel and Paratus Zimbabwe switch on new fibre corridor

Powertel Communications and Paratus Zimbabwe have announced that the first phase of their landmark cross-border fibre project is live and carrying traffic.

The new route is the first major milestone of the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement signed in June 2025 between Powertel Communications and Paratus Zimbabwe to jointly invest in and develop high-capacity long-distance fibre infrastructure across Zimbabwe. As equal investment partners, Powertel contributes its extensive national fibre backbone while Paratus brings its continental network reach, world-class technology, technical expertise and proven experience in building resilient telecommunications infrastructure across Africa.

The operational section between Plumtree and Bulawayo represents the first active Paratus-connected fibre route into Zimbabwe and is an important step in building deeper regional integration. Beyond being another fibre route, this development enables world-class interconnection by linking Zimbabwe into Africa’s quality network while strengthening cross-border connectivity, enhancing digital inclusion and supporting long-term economic growth across the region.

The newly operational route leverages the latest state-of-the-art DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology, capable of delivering capacities in excess of 10 terabits per second. The first phase is already live with an initial equipped traffic capacity of 800Gb. The route not only provides substantial capacity today but also establishes a scalable foundation for future demand as connectivity requirements across the region continue to grow. The second phase, connecting Bulawayo and Livingstone, is due to be lit up in September 2026 and will complete this strategic three-country, cross-border connected corridor.

Willard Nyagwande, MD of Powertel Communications, says the achievement demonstrates the impact of strong collaboration in delivering national and regional connectivity goals. “This is a defining moment for Powertel as the project is planned, built, owned and operated by Powertel, as the licensed national carrier under POTRAZ and the telecommunications arm of ZESA.

“The IRU with our partner Paratus is the commercial vehicle that this project’s success rides on; that allows us to lead this corridor with the financial backing of a renowned and reputable continental partner, whilst retaining the operational primacy over the asset, the regulator-facing relationship, and accountability to ZESA and the people of Zimbabwe.

“This IRU converts a national infrastructure ambition into a bankable, investable, replicable commercial reality. It aligns the incentives of both parties over the full economic life of the asset. That is precisely why this model is significant. It is the structure that has made the Plumtree–Victoria Falls corridor financeable today, and it is the same structure that will carry the Bulawayo-Livingstone, and the wider Botswana–Zimbabwe–Zambia digital spine, tomorrow! “

Martin Cox, chief commercial officer of Paratus Group, says the live deployment is yet another major step forward in delivering on the original vision of a connected regional corridor. “When we announced the PPP and this project last year, we set out a clear vision to create the first high-capacity digital corridor linking Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Today, we are delighted that the first phase is live, carrying traffic and already delivering real, measurable progress towards that vision.

“This is about far more than fibre infrastructure. It is about building the digital foundations that enable economic growth, regional integration and improved access to world-class connectivity. By integrating Zimbabwe into the Paratus network – Africa’s quality network – we are extending the reach of our contiguous network from South Africa through Botswana and Zimbabwe into Zambia, creating resilient connectivity for businesses, service providers and communities across the region.

Work on the next phase of the project, extending the route from Bulawayo to Livingstone, is underway and due for completion within the next quarter. Once complete, the corridor will further strengthen regional network resilience while creating new opportunities for trade, innovation and digital participation across Southern Africa.

Featured picture: Tinashe Yafele, head of Energy and trading at Mutapa Investment Fund; Miriam Chahuruva, chairperson of Powertel; Willard Nyagwande, acting-MD of Powertel: Martin Cox, chief commercial officer of Paratus.