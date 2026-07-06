The future of work is about reinvention, not redundancy

As artificial intelligence (AI) advances at remarkable speed, concerns about job displacement continue to dominate global discussion. However, the focus should not be on replacement, but reinvention.

A narrative of AI replacing large segments of the workforce, on the back of high-profile restructuring in the US tech sector, overshadows a more important facet of this technology. AI’s greatest value lies in enhancing human capability, not replacing it.

Across industries, organisations are discovering that AI delivers the greatest value when used to strengthen human capability, raise productivity and allow people to focus on work that depends on judgement, creativity and relationships.

“AI is a powerful tool, but it is still a tool,” says Professor HB Klopper, academic head at Belgium Campus iTversity. “Its purpose is to extend human capability, not to erase it. When implemented responsibly, AI frees people to do the work that truly requires human intelligence.”

AI as an Enabler, Not a Substitute

AI performs best in tasks that require scale, speed, pattern, recognition and consistency. It can process data rapidly, automate repetitive work and improve operational efficiency. But organisations still depend on people for leadership, trust-building, ethical accountability, complex decision-making and navigating uncertainty, says Klopper.

Klopper explains that these capabilities become more valuable, not less, as technology advances. Such strengths make them ideal for administrative functions, data analysis, and operational support.

However, Klopper points out that they lack the emotional intelligence, ethical reasoning, and contextual understanding that underpin human decision-making.

“Technology can automate processes, but it cannot replicate empathy, cultural awareness, or ethical judgement,” says Jacqui Muller, industry coordinator at Belgium Campus iTversity. “These are uniquely human strengths – and they become even more important as AI becomes more integrated into the workplace.”

New Skills for a Changing Landscape

For South Africa, AI also presents an opportunity to improve competitiveness, support entrepreneurship and unlock new forms of employment.

In addition, AI is changing job design, says Muller. New demand is emerging for professionals who can manage AI systems, interpret outputs, govern data, ensure ethical use and combine technical tools with business understanding. Lifelong learning is quickly becoming a career necessity.

“Every major technological shift in history has created new opportunities,” Klopper adds. “AI is no different. The workforce of the future will not be replaced by machines, it will be augmented by them.”

However, this will require focused investment in digital literacy, technical training and accessible reskilling opportunities across the economy, says Muller.

A collaborative future

The key to successful AI integration lies in balance. Technology should be used to enhance productivity while ensuring that human oversight remains central. Organisations that invest in upskilling, ethical frameworks, and responsible implementation are best positioned to benefit from AI‑driven innovation, says Klopper.

“AI should support people, not sideline them,” Muller emphasises. “The organisations that thrive will be those that combine human insight with technological capability in a way that strengthens both.”

As AI continues to evolve, the conversation must shift from fear to opportunity. The organisations that succeed in the next decade will not be those that simply adopt AI fastest, but those that integrate it smartest – combining technology with human talent, responsible leadership and continuous learning.

The future of work belongs to those who know how to use both.

“The real competitive advantage will not come from AI alone,” notes Klopper. “It will come from people who know how to lead, question, apply and improve AI responsibly.”