UN calls for safe and inclusive AI that benefits all

The United Nations today kicked off a global dialogue bringing together governments, tech companies, academia, civil society and the technical community to facilitate discussions on artificial intelligence governance.

“AI is advancing at runaway speed. The question is whether we will govern it together – or let it govern us. For the first time, the AI Dialogue gives every country a seat at the table. We must now turn global participation into global action – to make AI safer, fairer, more accessible and more ethical,” says UN secretary-general, António Guterres.

The inaugural session of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance (AI Dialogue) seeks to ensure that governance reflects the priorities of all nations, not just the most technologically advanced, and that the benefits of AI are shared by all.

Discussions will address various themes including the opportunities and implications of this technology; how to bridge the AI divide; international cooperation on AI governance; and robust human oversight of AI systems, consistent with international law, to ensure safety and security.

“This Global Dialogue is not merely about regulating a technology. It is about defining a shared vision in which technological progress goes hand in hand with human dignity, equity, and sustainable development,” says Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly. “If governed responsibly and collectively, AI has the potential to accelerate progress across nearly every Sustainable Development Goal, offering powerful new tools in healthcare, education, scientific research, disaster preparedness, and agriculture.

“It is about demonstrating to the people of the world that the United Nations is not lost in the past or too slow to act; that it is, in fact, able and willing to move on the most pressing and emerging issues of our time.”

Why this platform, why now

AI is already being governed – through national regulations, technical standards, procurement frameworks, and bilateral agreements – but unevenly. Governance frameworks have been shaped predominantly by countries with advanced AI sectors, while the countries most exposed to AI’s consequences have had the least say in how those frameworks are designed.

The AI Dialogue corrects that imbalance. Mandated by the UN General Assembly, it gives every government an equal seat. Developing countries and the Global South participate with full standing to shape outcomes – not as observers.

“The credibility of this first Global Dialogue has been built through an open and participatory process that continues here in Geneva. Our collective success will be defined by every voice, perspective, experience, and contribution that is shaping the path forward for AI,” says Egriselda López, permanent representative of El Salvador to the UN and co-chair of the Dialogue.

Fellow co-chair and permanent representative of Estonia to the UN, Rein Tammsaar, says that “leveraging the convening power of the UN, we must start transforming artificial intelligence into a global public good that benefits all of humanity while ensuring safety by design and meaningful human oversight. For this to happen, the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva should spark AI’s San Francisco moment.”

Six months of global consultations

Since January 2026, structured global consultations have taken place across thematic, regional, and virtual formats, drawing in governments, civil society, the private sector, academia, and the technical community. More than 1,500 written submissions were submitted from organisations and individuals across all regional groups.

The result of the written submissions revealed different priorities among the groups: For example, governments were the only stakeholder group to place capacity-building first. Most other groups ranked safety first. Other themes that ranked high in priority include transparency, accountability and human oversight, as well as social, economic, ethical, cultural and linguistic implications. One area of consensus from the consultations is that participants want to see continuity in this process: more than five hundred submissions called for the process to continue beyond July.

The Dialogue takes place one week after the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence launched its preliminary report handing the governments who convene there a shared evidence base to build policy from. The Panel, composed of independent scientists and experts from every region, outlines trends in AI and warns that current safeguards cannot keep pace with the growth of AI’s capabilities.

The Panel comprises 40 members serving in their personal capacity, independent of any government, company, or institution, including the United Nations. Members were selected from more than 2,600 candidates through an open call and independent review process. The Panel is co-chaired by Yoshua Bengio (Canada) and Maria Ressa (Philippines).

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the ITU, comments: “For AI to benefit all people, technology and international cooperation must move forward together. The Global Dialogue on AI Governance has sharpened the world’s focus on building an AI future that includes everyone, especially the 2,2-billion people who have yet to join the digital world.”