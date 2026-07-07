AI-driven, hyperconnected tech reshapes supply chains

Agentic AI and physical AI are among the top supply chain technology trends for 2026, according to Gartner.

Advances in AI technologies are enabling chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) to drive business value, strengthen resilience, and reimagine operating models, as Gartner’s top technology trends for 2026 illustrate.

These trends are shaped by three overarching themes: autonomy and agency, specialisation and intelligence, and trust and governance. These themes reflect a shift toward intelligent, self-directed and accountable systems that operate seamlessly across digital and physical environments.

“This year’s trends highlight the growing role of AI as the foundation for more autonomous, intelligent and adaptive supply chains,” says Christian Titze, vice-president analyst and chief of Research in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “As organisations move toward hyperconnected, AI-driven environments, leaders must focus not only on deploying advanced technologies, but also on ensuring they work together to deliver measurable value and long-term resilience.

“These trends represent more than incremental improvements,” Titze adds. “They are catalysts for transforming supply chains. Organisations that proactively evaluate and integrate these technologies in line with their business objectives will be better positioned to navigate disruption, scale innovation and maintain competitive advantage.”

Among these three overarching themes, the eight top trends in supply chain technology for 2026 are:

Autonomy and Agency Theme

Polyfunctional robots – Advances in AI, machine learning and robotics engineering are enabling robots to take on multiple tasks beyond their original design. These flexible systems offer a new workforce model, particularly in environments facing labour shortages, though widespread adoption will evolve over time.

Physical AI – Bringing AI into physical operations, this technology combines AI models with IoT sensors, robotics and automation systems to enable realtime sensing, analysis and execution across supply chain environments. It enhances operational efficiency, safety and adaptability across manufacturing, warehousing and transportation.

Agentic AI – A class of AI systems is emerging that introduces a virtual workforce of agents that move beyond insights to execution – capable of planning, acting and adapting to achieve goals in complex environments. As adoption expands, organisations must establish guardrails to ensure explainability, accountability and responsible use.

Collaborative multiagent systems (MAS) – Extending the capabilities of individual AI agents, these systems enable multiple agents to work together across workflows and environments, each specializing in a specific task or domain. By coordinating these agents, organisations can automate complex, multistep processes and improve scalability and adaptability, while requiring strong governance to manage emerging risks.

Specialisation and Intelligence Theme

Intelligent simulation – Enhancing traditional modeling approaches, intelligent simulation integrates AI, machine learning and advanced analytics into simulation models to improve predictive capabilities and decision making. It enables more dynamic planning across logistics, transportation and warehouse operations, supporting a shift toward proactive and adaptive supply chain management.

Domain-specific language models – Designed for targeted business needs, these models are trained or fine-tuned for specialised supply chain use cases, delivering greater accuracy, reliability and compliance than general-purpose AI models. They enable improved performance in areas such as knowledge management, compliance, workflow automation and decision support.

Trust and Governance Theme

Product provenance – Growing demand for transparency and regulatory compliance is driving the need to trace and verify the origin and journey of products across the supply chain. Technologies such as AI, blockchain and knowledge graphs are advancing the ability to scale provenance across complex supply networks.

Decision governance – As AI adoption scales, organisations are implementing frameworks and guardrails to govern AI-enabled decision-making, ensuring transparency, accountability and compliance. This approach is essential to building trust and enabling high-quality, auditable decisions across complex supply chain processes.