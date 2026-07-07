The beginning of the end of that dreaded airport queue?

Passengers flying out of Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha can now check in, drop their bags, clear security and board using just their face instead of a boarding pass.

HIA and Qatar Airways – with technology partner SITA – have launched Fast Pass, one of the largest biometric passenger rollouts of its kind both in the Middle East and globally, connecting more than 700 touchpoints into a single, trusted biometric journey.

Powered by SITA technology, passengers enroll in Fast Pass once via the Qatar Airways mobile check-in application or at a self-service kiosk, in the terminal.

It takes just a few seconds and once completed, their face becomes their boarding pass all the way to aircraft boarding. The SITA self-service bag-drop units carry out the same facial verification, and it all runs on infrastructure built for high-standard security and data protection, keeping passengers in control of their identity.

In the near future, Qatar Airways transfer passengers will also be able to use Fast Pass, as well as other interested airlines operating from HIA, supporting smoother connections between flights. Taking part is a choice, and staff are on hand for anyone who prefers standard processing.

Passengers are ready for something different, as airports everywhere are handling more passengers than ever.

IATA research shows that most now prefer biometric identification over physical documents. Verifying a passenger once and recognising them at each touchpoint allows airports to meet rising demand without longer queues. Aviation is at a turning point, and a rollout at this scale shows what the next standard for passenger processing can look like.

For passengers, departure feels different. Drop your bag with a glance at the camera. Walk through security without reaching for documents. Board with a look, not a search through your bag for documents. Each step that used to mean stopping now takes just a moment.

“The way people move through airports is changing and trusted digital identity is at the centre of it,” says Selim Bouri, president, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at SITA. “When a passenger is verified once and recognised across the whole journey, the airport runs more smoothly and the traveler stays in control of their data. Hamad International Airport has shown what that looks like at full scale, across every major touchpoint. This is the model the industry will build on: travel that is faster and simpler because it is built on trust.”