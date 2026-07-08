Enterprises fall victim to AI security risks

AI-related risks are already becoming a reality for enterprises.

According to a DigiCert survey, more than three quarters (78%) of organisations have experienced AI-related incidents or identified AI-related vulnerabilities, highlighting the challenges they face as AI adoption accelerates.

The findings suggest that most organizations are still working to establish the governance, visibility, and accountability needed to manage AI effectively. Almost half lack centralised visibility into AI systems and activity, despite 75% of organisations deploying four or more AI powered systems in the last six months.

“The question is no longer whether organisations should adopt AI. It’s whether they can explain, govern and trust the AI they’ve already deployed,” says Brian Trzupek, senior vice-president at DigiCert. “Those capabilities will increasingly determine which organizations can safely scale AI and which struggle with the risks it creates.”

While AI governance has rapidly become a boardroom issue, with 90% of organizations discussing it at the executive or board level, only half have established formal AI governance programs.

However, organisations are beginning to respond, as 57% have established dedicated budgets for securing AI systems, while nearly half have assigned unique digital identities to all AI agents operating within their environments, reflecting growing recognition that AI systems require the same level of oversight and accountability as other critical enterprise assets.

Additional findings include:

Nearly 90% of organisations have evaluated AI related liability exposure as they prepare for increasing regulatory and compliance requirements.

86% have established formal or informal processes to revoke access or trust when AI systems are compromised.

Four in 10 organisations have assigned unique digital identities to at least some AI agents, highlighting the growing focus on managing non-human actors.

47% cannot fully trace AI decisions back to the models and source data that produced them, limiting their ability to understand how AI systems arrive at decisions and outcomes.

Click here to access the DigiCert AI Trust Outlook