Global tech innovator competition open for tech entrepreneurs

KPMG Private Enterprise is inviting Africa’s most promising technology companies to apply for the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator 2026 competition. This competition offers innovators the opportunity to represent the continent on the global stage in Lisbon, Portugal.

Now in its sixth year, the competition brings together some of the brightest minds in technology innovation. If you are ready to demonstrate how your technology can make a difference in the world, this could be your moment to challenge the status quo, introduce transformative solutions through your unique lens, and help shape the future. Eligible businesses from the 13 One Africa member firm countries across Southern Africa, East Africa, and West Africa are encouraged to submit their applications before Sunday, 2 August 2026.

Participants will compete through national and regional rounds, with winners advancing to the global stage where they will pitch alongside some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Applications will be assessed on innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, growth potential, customer focus, and risk awareness by a panel of industry experts from within and outside KPMG.

Sandeep Main, partner: tax and regulatory services and Africa head of private enterprise, comments: “Africa continues to produce remarkable entrepreneurs who are solving complex challenges through innovation and technology. The Global Tech Innovator competition provides these businesses with a unique opportunity to showcase their solutions, build valuable connections, and gain exposure to investors, industry leaders, and potential partners on a global stage. We encourage eligible startups and scaleups from across Africa to enter and demonstrate the incredible innovation emerging from our continent.”

Beyond the competition itself, finalists will gain valuable exposure to business leaders, investors, industry experts, and fellow innovators from around the world. The overall winner will earn the title of KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator 2026.

Applications are now open and close on 2 August 2026. To learn more about the competition, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, visit the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition webpage.